    • Monday, 11 May, 2026 9:00–9:45 CET

    VSV-ASG Investment Pulse 2026

    Monday, 11 May, 2026 9:00–9:45 CET

    VSV-ASG Investment Pulse 2026

    Now in its fifth year, the VSV-ASG Investment Pulse report has become a trusted barometer of investment trends among Swiss independent wealth managers.

    Join the VSV-ASG, Vanguard, and HSLU research team as they discuss their latest assessment of how Swiss independent wealth managers are positioning client portfolios in the current market environment.

    Themes will include:

    Asset allocation for equities and bonds

    Active versus passive investments

    Alpha generation within portfolios

    The live webinar will take place on Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 9:00 am CET.

    Submit a question in advance for our speakers to answer live on the day.

    Presenters

    Prof. Dr. Manfred Stüttgen
Professor for Banking and Finance, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts
    Prof. Dr. Manfred Stüttgen

    Professor for Banking and Finance, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts

    Vivien Jain
Chief Executive Officer, Swiss Association of Wealth Managers | VSV-ASG
    Vivien Jain

    Chief Executive Officer, Swiss Association of Wealth Managers | VSV-ASG

    Abdullah Mohammed
Sales Executive, Vanguard Switzerland
    Abdullah Mohammed

    Sales Executive, Vanguard Switzerland

