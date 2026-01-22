VSV-ASG Investment Pulse 2026

Now in its fifth year, the VSV-ASG Investment Pulse report has become a trusted barometer of investment trends among Swiss independent wealth managers.
Join the VSV-ASG, Vanguard, and HSLU research team as they discuss their latest assessment of how Swiss independent wealth managers are positioning client portfolios in the current market environment.
Asset allocation for equities and bonds
Active versus passive investments
Alpha generation within portfolios
The live webinar will take place on Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 9:00 am CET.
Submit a question in advance for our speakers to answer live on the day.
Professor for Banking and Finance, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts
Chief Executive Officer, Swiss Association of Wealth Managers | VSV-ASG
Sales Executive, Vanguard Switzerland
