Quarterly Investment Outlook | Q1 2026

How to invest in 2026
In our economic and market update, we look at the heightened focus in January on investment return outlooks for the year ahead.
Our economists break down the evolving AI race to help you make sense of recent market volatility and reassure your clients.
AI competition is intensifying. Early 2026 saw a sharp sell-off in lagging AI stocks, fuelling market volatility, while value shares surged ahead and cautious investors stayed sidelined.
Not every AI stock is a winner anymore. Big spending on AI alone won’t deliver market wins as we enter the next phase of the productivity and investment cycle.
Join Vanguard’s panel of economic and market experts for a deep dive on the latest macroeconomic and market trends, including our expectations around inflation, interest rates and growth.
Economist, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe
Investment Strategy Analyst, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe
Strategic Account Manager, UK Wholesale, Vanguard Europe
Investment risk information
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Important information
For professional investors only (as defined under the MiFID II Directive) investing for their own account (including management companies (fund of funds) and professional clients investing on behalf of their discretionary clients). In Switzerland for professional investors only. Not to be distributed to the public.
The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.
The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.
Issued in EEA by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland.
Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.
Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.
© 2026 Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. All rights reserved.
© 2026 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.
© 2026 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.