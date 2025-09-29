4. Help your client to ask you the right questions



Support your client by suggesting some questions that are crucial to understanding the expected quality of service. These may concern, for example, your remuneration or communication.

The underlying reason for discussion around remuneration is usually due to the client not recognising the added value of the services presented to them. Be confident when talking about fees. If you have made a good first impression there should be no sustained enquiries about your remuneration. If your client feels the fees are too high, find out their reference point. Often, reference points do not include all the information, and hidden costs may, in the past, have given the client the wrong picture. Help your clients to see that advice is an investment rather than a cost centre. The added value of advice should also be quantitively evident after a few years.

With a precise value proposition, you create transparency and build trust which is essential for building a strong relationship with your client. When clients ask the right questions you can also steer the conversation in the direction you would like it to take, and understand your client’s goals and motivations.

5. Create the conditions for a long-term relationship from which both sides benefit

Developing a relationship with your client based on mutual respect, honesty and trust takes time. However, you can lay the foundation for this from your first meeting. Simple financial plans and proactive behavioural coaching form a good basis for a long-term relationship.

Creating a simple financial plan shifts the focus from selling “certainty” to navigating an uncertain environment. You become the guide in a changing landscape, not a defender of a changing plan.

A good, simple financial plan sets a clear framework. It reminds the client what is important to them and how their decisions align with that. The initial simple framework fits best between the first and second conversations with the client. The financial plan becomes a reminder as needed, especially during your regular progress meetings.

Conclusion

Investment is a challenge for everyone, and advisers are only human. The future is not predictable. Often it is the way people – whether they are advisers or clients – deal with this uncertainty that leads to better investment decisions. By implementing these straightforward steps at the start, advisers can lay a firm foundation for successful long-term client relationships.

Action points