This article for initial client interviews will assist you with:
Carefully preparing for your meeting, including the necessary paperwork
Asking open-ended questions to fully understand your client’s goals
Successfully communicating your key messages to new clients
Helping to define a framework for your client’s expectations.
We have developed a step-by-step guide for you to follow, to ensure that your initial client meetings have structure and purpose, setting you up for a successful relationship with your new client.
You can create transparency for your meeting with an agenda, which can also help to build trust at this early stage. Ask your client to add their own points to this so they know their interests and concerns are paramount. Whilst structure is sensible, be open to flexibility, as it is possible your client may steer the conversation in an unexpected direction.
You could base your agenda on the following template:
Introduction: Introduce yourself and your team and establish a rapport with your client. Explain your background and experience and start the process of getting to know your client by asking open-ended questions.
Goals and objectives: Start to understand your client’s financial goals and objectives, both short-term and long-term. Having a sense of their priorities may influence the types of financial products and strategies that may be suitable for them.
Current financial situation: Establish your client’s income, expenses, assets, debts and investments.
Risk tolerance: A frank discussion about your client's risk tolerance will help you recommend investments and financial products that align with this.
Financial plan: Based on the information gathered in the previous steps, develop a financial plan tailored to the client's needs and goals.
Implementation: Once your client’s financial plan has been developed, discuss the steps by which this will be implemented. This may include opening new accounts, transferring assets, or making changes to existing investments.
Follow-up: Schedule a follow-up meeting to review progress towards your client’s financial goals and make any necessary adjustments to their plan.
The opening few minutes of a first meeting are the part that is most under your control, and it is also the time when the client’s wellbeing is at its most fragile. Feeling comfortable and at ease, for you and your client, is key, and one way to achieve this is by relying on well-rehearsed processes.
In order to determine goals and create an investment plan to achieve these, there will be certain documents you will need from your client. Some clients, however, are reluctant to give their adviser too much information in one go and, with this in mind, you may need to think about which documents you really need and ask your client to bring only those to the initial meeting.
The advice given around documents also applies to the meeting itself. If you ask for too much preparation, some clients will not prepare at all, so finding a middle ground is sensible. Formulate a few important questions that will make your client think about the purpose of your meeting and their hopes and goals beforehand. Sometimes it might feel slightly awkward posing personal questions this early on in your client/adviser relationship, but this will subside over time.
Questions you could consider may include:
Why did you contact me?
What principles do you follow in your personal life?
What are you hoping to get from this advice?
What would you do differently if you had more free time?
Or, about money:
What investments do you generally avoid?
What do you expect from a financial adviser?
Support your client by suggesting some questions that are crucial to understanding the expected quality of service. These may concern, for example, your remuneration or communication.
The underlying reason for discussion around remuneration is usually due to the client not recognising the added value of the services presented to them. Be confident when talking about fees. If you have made a good first impression there should be no sustained enquiries about your remuneration. If your client feels the fees are too high, find out their reference point. Often, reference points do not include all the information, and hidden costs may, in the past, have given the client the wrong picture. Help your clients to see that advice is an investment rather than a cost centre. The added value of advice should also be quantitively evident after a few years.
With a precise value proposition, you create transparency and build trust which is essential for building a strong relationship with your client. When clients ask the right questions you can also steer the conversation in the direction you would like it to take, and understand your client’s goals and motivations.
Developing a relationship with your client based on mutual respect, honesty and trust takes time. However, you can lay the foundation for this from your first meeting. Simple financial plans and proactive behavioural coaching form a good basis for a long-term relationship.
Creating a simple financial plan shifts the focus from selling “certainty” to navigating an uncertain environment. You become the guide in a changing landscape, not a defender of a changing plan.
A good, simple financial plan sets a clear framework. It reminds the client what is important to them and how their decisions align with that. The initial simple framework fits best between the first and second conversations with the client. The financial plan becomes a reminder as needed, especially during your regular progress meetings.
Investment is a challenge for everyone, and advisers are only human. The future is not predictable. Often it is the way people – whether they are advisers or clients – deal with this uncertainty that leads to better investment decisions. By implementing these straightforward steps at the start, advisers can lay a firm foundation for successful long-term client relationships.
Consider how you run your initial meetings at present. Do you follow these five points?
If you don’t already have an agenda for an initial meeting, write one now. Don’t make it too long but ensure it covers the aspects of your client relationship that are the most important. Send this to your new clients before their first meeting and ensure they know they can add to it (include a section for this if needed). Is it too long? Does it cover everything without being intimidating?
What questions do you normally ask clients in your meetings? Are they open-ended or closed questions? Consider writing a list of open-ended questions you could pose to new clients to find out more about their purpose, values and goals. Keep this list with you during your meetings and use it as a reference, or to direct the conversation if needed.
Draw up a template for a short financial plan so you can complete this during your first and second client meetings. It needs to be simple but structured. Include your client’s values, assets and a list of their goals.
