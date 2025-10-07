Making investing more accessible

Once again, Vanguard is lowering the cost of investing. In October, we reduced the fees on six of our equity UCITS ETFs, including the popular Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (1). The fee reductions span core equity products as well as targeted regional equity exposures such as North America, Germany, Japan and emerging markets.

We also reduced fees on six of our fixed income UCITS ETFs earlier this year, including our global aggregate bond ETFs as well as products offering more targeted access to government and corporate bonds.

(1) The fee reductions for our equity ETFs went into effect on 7 October 2025.

Helping investors to achieve long- term success

Keep more of your returns

In investing, you get what you don’t pay for. Paying less means investors get more, giving them a better chance of achieving investment success.

Investor value

We expect the fee cuts across our equity and fixed income ETFs to save investors around USD 22 million a year (2).

Accessible building blocks

Our goal is to make investing more accessible. With these fee cuts, Vanguard offers investors the lowest-cost ETF range on average in Europe (3).

(2) Source: Vanguard calculations, as at 31 August 2025. The calculation is based on the impact of the OCF reductions based on current AUM levels and would apply to any investors who are invested in the affected UCITS ETFs.

(3) Source: Morningstar data, as at 31 July 2025.

The enduring role of diversified portfolio building blocks

Vanguard continues to view diversified investing—across both equities and fixed income—as a cornerstone of an effective, long-term investment portfolio.

Equities remain a critical component in portfolios, given the growth opportunity the asset class has historically provided. Global equities, in particular, offer the broad diversification necessary to serve as a core portfolio holding. As investors look for ways to navigate uncertainty in markets, global equity exposure can help to reduce the idiosyncratic risk associated with specific countries or regions.

Bonds are notable for their ability to act as a portfolio buffer when volatility strikes. Fixed income exposures generally exhibit lower volatility than equities, and hedged global bonds have consistently stood out as effective shock absorbers. We believe this role as a portfolio buffer will continue to serve investors well during periods of heightened turbulence.


The following equity ETFs had their fees reduced on
7 October:

  Share class Previous OCF (4) New OCF
Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.22% 0.19%
Vanguard FTSE North America UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.10% 0.08%
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.22% 0.17%
Vanguard ESG Emerging Markets All Cap UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.24% 0.19%
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.15% 0.10%
Vanguard Germany All Cap UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.10% 0.07%

The following fixed income ETFs had their fees reduced on 1 July:

  Share class Previous OCF New OCF
Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Hedged 0.10% 0.08%
Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.07% 0.05%
Vanguard USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.25% 0.23%
Vanguard EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.09% 0.07%
Vanguard ESG EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.11% 0.09%
Vanguard USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.09% 0.07%

(4) The ongoing charges figure (OCF) covers management fees and ser vice costs such as administration, audit , depositary, legal, registration and regulatory expenses incurred in respect of the funds.

Investment risk information

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Some funds invest in emerging markets which can be more volatile than more established markets. As a result the value of your investment may rise or fall.

Investments in smaller companies may be more volatile than investments in well-established blue chip companies.

ETF shares can be bought or sold only through a broker. Investing in ETFs entails stockbroker commission and a bid- offer spread which should be considered fully before investing.

The Funds may use derivatives in order to reduce risk or cost and/or generate extra income or growth. The use of derivatives could increase or reduce exposure to underlying assets and result in greater fluctuations of the Fund's net asset value. A derivative is a financial contract whose value is based on the value of a financial asset (such as a share, bond, or currency) or a market index.

Some funds invest in securities which are denominated in different currencies. Movements in currency exchange rates can affect the return of investments.

For further information on risks please see the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus on our website.

