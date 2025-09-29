Utility-based scoring: a more meaningful measure of success

Traditional financial planning often uses a “portfolio success rate” to measure results and score a portfolio’s preparedness, as well as the quality of the financial planning strategy or decision. While a portfolio success rate is useful for conveying the longevity of a portfolio at a specific age, it has clear shortcomings. With the VFAM, we use a utility framework to score the lifetime spending and bequest distributions of a client’s baseline and advised scenarios.

In essence, utility scoring is not strictly a measure of wealth, but rather of the life satisfaction or usefulness that wealth can provide. When considering utility scoring, greater wealth does not necessarily lead to greater outcomes for your client.

Utility scoring does not simply recommend the best average outcome; it also penalises strategies that risk extremely negative outcomes. The VFAM model considers these downside risks and chooses options that result in utility maximisation across a wide range of potential outcomes.

How to apply the new framework

The advice activities that prove most valuable will vary from client to client depending on their individual circumstances, life stage and market conditions. To illustrate how personalized advice interventions can provide significant value to your clients, let’s look at a case study from Vanguard’s US research3.

Tristan is a 25-year-old high earner with an annual income of $120,000. His financial goals are vague and he tends to buy shares in companies recommended by friends, family and social media. He recently saw the value of his portfolio drop by 50% so has decided that the 1% annual fee of a professional financial adviser might be worthwhile.

Advice interventions

Tristan’s adviser needs to focus on his informal savings strategies and haphazard investments. They will also need to be attentive to him going forwards as without behavioural reinforcement it is likely he will drift from his plan and react to market movements. With advice and instruction, he can avoid these potential pitfalls.

Specific advice interventions: