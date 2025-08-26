For most investors, achieving long-term financial goals doesn’t have to be complicated. Studies have found, time and time again, that a strategic allocation to global equities and global bonds gives long-term investors a good chance of success1.

In this article, we explore the key benefits of employing a strategic approach to asset allocation relative to tactical approaches, and how strategic asset allocation can be used effectively to help clients achieve long-term investment success.

What do we mean by strategic asset allocation?

Strategic asset allocation involves the deliberate division of investments across different asset classes to manage risk while targeting either a specific or broad long-term investment objective-and rebalancing the portfolio back to this pre-set allocation periodically. By spreading investments across assets with different risk and return expectations and characteristics, strategic multi-asset portfolios seek to leverage the benefits of diversification* to help investors meet their long-term return objectives.

There are two primary approaches to strategic asset allocation: fixed-target allocation (steady), whereby the proportion invested in global equities and global bonds is consistent and maintained through regular portfolio rebalancing; and time-varying allocation (dynamic), whereby the mix of assets changes over time to optimise portfolio returns according to the portfolio’s objective.

Investors with a broad, long-term growth objective are typically well-served by a steady allocation to global equities and bonds that is commensurate with their goals, investment horizon and preferences around risk. For example, for an investor with a long investment horizon and relatively high tolerance for risk, a steady allocation of 80% equities and 20% bonds might be best-suited. An investor with a lower risk tolerance might be better served with a 60% or 40% allocation to equities and the remainder invested in global bonds.

Investors with a specific investment objective, such as an annual return or volatility target, might be better served by a time-varying approach to asset allocation. Dynamic asset allocation involves changing the target mix of assets at a pre-determined time using the latest long- and medium-term return forecasts.

A range of dynamic allocation portfolios might include different return targets, such as 4%, 6% and 8%, for example, and the optimal asset allocation would differ for each target. In this example, the portfolio with a 4% return target would take a more defensive approach to asset allocation relative to the 6% and 8% target portfolios. Alternatively, rather than a specific target, dynamic allocation strategies might be guided by a client’s preferences towards risk, and might involve categorising allocations as high risk, moderate risk and conservative, for example.

The risks of strategic and tactical allocation

A key difference between steady and dynamic allocation strategies is the type of risk an investor takes on. With a steady allocation, portfolios don’t adapt to medium-term changes in market expectations, which can test an investor’s discipline during weak or volatile markets. For example, a sharp change in interest-rate expectations can significantly influence medium- and long-term return forecasts, as well as short-term market movements.

While dynamic allocation strategies can adapt to shifting market environments, they do take on active risk in the form of model-based asset allocation changes relative to a static benchmark. Put simply, there is a chance that the shift in allocation could result in underperformance relative to a steady allocation portfolio.

Whether fixed-target or time-varying, strategic multi-asset solutions target a level of risk and reward to help investors meet their goals over the long term. By understanding the relative benefits of both approaches, advisers can help guide clients towards the strategy that best aligns with their individual goals and circumstances.

An alternative method to maintain a multi-asset portfolio is a tactical approach. Unlike a strategic approach, tactical asset allocation encourages adjustments to a portfolio’s asset mix based on short-term market forecasts. This approach aims to systematically exploit perceived inefficiencies or temporary imbalances in values among different assets or sub-asset classes.

Although tactical allocation decisions might sound like a good way to deal with changes in market conditions, they are very difficult to get right consistently and can actually risk putting investors further away from their long-term goals.

The tactical allocation trap

There’s a reason why market-timing is so difficult. When we analyse the steps that make a tactical move successful, investors need to get all five of these different decisions right for each tactical shift in allocation to succeed: