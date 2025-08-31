How should clients allocate across active and index investments? It’s a challenging decision with many components. Imagine for a moment that you live in a world with only two fund options: an index fund and an actively managed fund with similar levels of volatility. You, the adviser, are trying to determine how to structure your client’s two-fund portfolio.



The expected relative return of the active fund is a function of two variables – the expected outperformance of the active fund, known as the ‘gross alpha expectation’ and the cost. If the resulting ‘net relative performance’ (gross alpha minus cost) is expected to be positive, the simple choice would be to allocate 100% to the active fund. If, on the other hand, the resulting net alpha of the active fund is expected to be negative, the choice would be equally straightforward: allocate 100% to the index fund. This approach results in a binary choice – all active or all index.

This dynamic is often at the heart of the active/passive debate, which tends to focus on all-or-nothing views and recommendations. Proponents of index investing point to research demonstrating that the median active manager underperforms after costs and that outperformers are difficult to recognise in advance. Meanwhile, proponents of active investing argue that despite the underperformance of the median active fund, many active managers do add value and the impact of possible outperformance can be significant. And the debate rages on.

We reject this basic, binary choice. Both active and index investments have potential benefits to a portfolio. Index funds offer low-cost benchmark tracking, leading to a tight range of relative returns. Active funds offer the potential for outperformance in exchange for a wider range of relative returns (in other words, greater uncertainty) and typically higher costs.

In addition to gross alpha and cost, let’s consider two more variables: active risk (defined as the uncertainty of future manager performance) and active risk tolerance (the degree to which an investor can tolerate this uncertainty). Now we can consider a more nuanced trade-off between active and passive by incorporating an ‘uncertainty penalty’ into our active expectations. This can help balance the potential positive impact of alpha expectations with the uncertainty of achieving a favourable outcome.

We can incorporate more details to help make our decision. For example, would it be prudent to invest in the active fund if it is expected to provide 0.10% net annualised outperformance? The modest size of the potential reward may not be substantial enough to justify a 100% allocation to the active fund given the uncertainty that the manager will achieve the expected outperformance.

What about a 5% allocation to this fund as part of an active/passive portfolio? What about 25%? How does the level of active risk inherent in the fund affect this decision? How does your client’s tolerance for taking on active risk affect it? And what if we increase or decrease the gross alpha expectation or cost associated with investing in the fund?

The active/passive decision framework

The portfolio construction process begins with establishing an appropriate strategic asset allocation. A secondary but important decision is how to implement the asset class and sub-asset class exposures determined in the first step. It is at this point that specific investment products are evaluated and the decision to allocate between active and passive investments will be made. The figure below illustrates the hierarchy of portfolio decisions.

Active-passive decision-making during portfolio construction

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Note: Illustrations represent a hypothetical efficient frontier based on asset class expectations and do not represent a particular investment.

Source: Vanguard.

Vanguard research has affirmed the active/passive decision as a broad strategic decision rather than a regional or time period-specific one. This differs from the belief that active funds can best flourish in specific market segments or time periods. We find that neither the market segments nor the time of the market cycle ensures better performance. Instead, active management requires talent, low costs, and patience to prosper1.

Our framework considers the impact of four variables related to these tenets of active management success:

Gross alpha expectation

Cost

Active risk

Active risk tolerance

Gross alpha expectation: A judgement about talent

Gross alpha expectation is the anticipation of one’s ability to achieve successful outcomes. An adviser’s degree of gross alpha expectation is linked to their active manager selection skill and is a critical component of the active allocation decision. It is important to note that the expectation of alpha does not necessarily translate into actual alpha – not all decision-makers can be above average2. Because behavioural biases such as overconfidence can lead to unreasonable expectations, a realistic assessment is critical.

Each adviser will have their own methods of attempting to identify talented managers and developing a gross alpha expectation for them. This is typically best done through a rigorous due-diligence process combined with an understanding of alpha ranges and sensitivity to the probability of success.

The level of expected alpha is a subjective measurement; actual future alpha levels are uncertain. In our framework, the term ‘alpha expectation’ carries a statistical meaning; the manager assessment can be thought of in terms of a distribution or bell curve of potential alpha outcomes, as shown in the figure below. The central tendency or mean of the distribution is the expected alpha and its standard deviation is a function of the manager’s active risk.

Alpha expectation is a median surrounded by a range of possible outcomes

Note: The pale and light green areas represent a hypothetical alpha distribution for a randomly chosen active manager for which the investor has a positive alpha expectation. The dark green area represents the hypothetical risk of underperforming the benchmark.

Source: Vanguard.

Cost: The enemy of net alpha

Evidence shows that the odds of outperformance increase as the cost of investing in active strategies reduces3. Indeed, low cost is the most effective quantitative factor that investors can use to improve their chances of success4. The cost of an active fund is also much more predictable than gross alpha. Gross alpha expectation and cost combine to form the net alpha expectation.

Active risk: Uncertainty quantified

Any active fund by its nature deviates from a benchmark in the attempt to improve returns. No active manager will outperform the market every day, every week, every month or even every year. Even those managers who have provided successful performance over longer time frames have typically experienced extended periods of underperformance5. This inconsistent pattern of relative returns can be quantified as active risk (in other words tracking error) or the volatility of a fund relative to its target benchmark, which can be thought of as the uncertainty the investor attaches to that particular active manager being able to outperform their benchmark. This is not to assume that higher tracking error necessarily leads to higher returns6, but rather that active funds have a range of different tracking errors7.

When compounded over time, active risk leads to variation in performance outcomes that can differ substantially from the central gross alpha expectation for a manager. Put another way, active risk and gross alpha expectations both have a straightforward statistical interpretation in terms of the standard deviation and mean derived from the bell curve of potential performance outcomes.

This distributional interpretation of active manager skill has been missing in the traditional active/passive debate, in which a manager’s alpha is typically thought of in terms of a point forecast. Incorporation of this distribution is the distinctive feature of our framework.

Active risk tolerance: A proxy for patience

The final element in evaluating the potential use of active strategies is the degree to which an investor is willing to take on active risk in the pursuit of outperformance. At the heart of the active/passive framework is a trade-off between an investor’s subjective alpha expectation and their subjective tolerance for downside risk. The active/passive decision arises from balancing the two.

How the variables affect allocation

Under this interpretation of active/passive allocation as the solution to the active risk/return trade-off, an adviser can think of indexing as a diversifier of active manager risk. Clients uncomfortable with assuming the full amount of active risk associated with a given manager can mitigate the uncertainty by adding more of the ‘active-risk-free’ asset to the portfolio, as illustrated in the chart below. However, as they do so, any alpha expectation for that manager will also be diluted (as shown, the various distributions of portfolio outcomes become narrower and shift to the left). The appropriate allocation is the one that strikes the right balance between risk and expected active reward. The implication is that, even when an adviser attaches a positive alpha expectation to a manager, adding some indexing to the mix can mitigate manager risk.

Indexing may reduce active manager risk

Source: Vanguard.

It is helpful to consider at a high level how underlying assumptions for each of our four variables would influence the allocation, as shown in the figure below.

Remember that these factors are to be evaluated with regard to their impact on the active selections being considered, not the index alternatives (we know index funds have a gross alpha expectation of zero, can be obtained at a very low cost and offer relatively little active risk). The attributes can be thought of in terms of a sliding scale, each one leading an investor to lean more towards active or passive.

Were we to stop here, we would be left with a completely qualitative allocation process. Any final decision using solely this approach would be arbitrarily based on implied assumptions. To avoid this, we have constructed a quantitative model that can consider different levels of each of the decision factors and better tailor solutions to a client’s specific circumstances.

Key decision factors and their impact on the active/passive mix

Source: Vanguard.

From qualitative to quantitative: A three-step process

Our quantitative simulation framework consists of three steps: