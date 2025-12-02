  • List of all Vanguard funds and ETFs""

    View funds and model portfolios by type

    Learn more about our investment products

    Invest with us

  • Latest insights""Events and webinars""Vanguard outlook 2025""
  • Discover Vanguard 365""Investment Pulse""

    Our services

  • About Vanguard""Our team""Fraud prevention""

    • Who is Generation V?

    Generation V is not defined by age or background. It is defined by opportunity: accessible investing that meets every client where they are.

    Person smiling and making a peace sign with their right hand, wearing a tropical leaf-patterned shirt. The background features a red rectangle centered on a light pink backdrop.
    Person smiling and making a peace sign with their right hand, wearing a tropical leaf-patterned shirt. The background features a red rectangle centered on a light pink backdrop.

    All generations,  from Gen Z to retirees

    Generation V spans generations, industries and lifestyles. It includes everyone who’s chosen Vanguard, young or old, and from any background.

    Person with short hair and a beard, wearing a green button-up shirt over a white t-shirt, making a peace sign with their right hand.
    Person with short hair and a beard, wearing a green button-up shirt over a white t-shirt, making a peace sign with their right hand.

    Everyday investors, from beginners to experts

    We really do mean anyone. We want to support those new to investing, those that have been doing it for years, and everyone in between. We stand for all of them.

    Older person with short, light-colored hair, wearing a blue and white striped shirt and a blue scarf, making a peace sign with their right hand.
    Older person with short, light-colored hair, wearing a blue and white striped shirt and a blue scarf, making a peace sign with their right hand.

    People who value simplicity and low cost

    Our mission has always been to give investors the best  chance of investment success with our simple, low-cost funds and ETFs.

    Person with long hair wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, a plaid shirt over a black top, making a peace sign with one hand
    Person with long hair wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, a plaid shirt over a black top, making a peace sign with one hand

    Lovers of long-term financial security

    We’re committed to helping investors achieve their long-term goals and build a more secure financial future.

    Help grow Generation V

    You can help grow Generation V by bringing low-cost investing to even more people. Whatever your clients’ goals and life stages, we’ve got the products to match.

    Why Vanguard?

    Low-cost investments

    We help you make the most of your clients’ money.

    50 years of expertise

    We’ve been taking a stand for investors for 50 years.

    50 million investors worldwide

    An ever-growing community of dedicated investors.

    USD 10.1 trillion AUM (1)

    We’re one of the largest asset managers in the world.

    1. Data as of 31 August 2025. Monetary figures are in US dollars.