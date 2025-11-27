  • Full list of funds and model portfolios""

    View funds and model portfolios by type

    Learn more about our investment products

    Invest with us

  • Latest insights""Events and webinars""Vanguard outlook 2025""Investment Pulse""
  • About Vanguard""Our team""
    • Thursday, 27 November, 2025 11:00–11:30 AM

    Inside Track: What bond investors need to know

    Webinar
    Register now
    Thursday, 27 November, 2025 11:00–11:30 AM

    Inside Track: What bond investors need to know

    Webinar
    Register now

    Insights on market themes and portfolio construction

    Fixed income remains a foundational component of investor portfolios. The question is, what should bond investors be thinking about in the current market environment? 

    In our upcoming webinar, Vanguard’s experts will explore:

    • The global policy challenges facing central banks in a stagflation-prone world.
    • Why uncertainty may favour fixed income – and what is driving bonds’ compelling risk-adjusted return potential.
    • How Vanguard’s expanded fixed income range can help meet investor challenges. With new fund launches and fee reductions across our UCITS ETF lineup, investors now have even more tools to build resilient, cost-effective portfolios.

    Presenter

    Joao Saraiva, CFA + ' ' + Senior Investment Analyst, Investment & Product Analytics, Vanguard Europe
    Joao Saraiva, CFA

    Senior Investment Analyst, Investment & Product Analytics, Vanguard Europe

    Moderator

    Matthew Haigh + ' ' + Strategic Accounts Manager, Vanguard Europe
    Matthew Haigh

    Strategic Accounts Manager, Vanguard Europe

    The 30-minute session will include a Q&A. You can pre-submit your questions for our experts when you register.

    Woman in an orange top

    Live and on-demand webinars

    Explore more of our upcoming events and on-demand webinars.

    See our events
    Woman in an orange top


    Investment risk information

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Important information

    This is a marketing communication.

    This document is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

    The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on it when making any investment decisions.

    Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

    © 2025 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.