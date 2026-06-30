U.S. 500 Stock Index Fund - Institutional Plus GBP Acc (VU5SIIP)

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The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
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Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.
Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
|Fundamentals
|Fund
|Benchmark
|As at
|Number of stocks
|—
|—
|—
|Median market capital
|455.6 B
|—
|30 Jun 2026
|27.5 x
|—
|30 Jun 2026
|5.4 x
|—
|30 Jun 2026
|29.0%
|—
|30 Jun 2026
|23.0%
|—
|30 Jun 2026
|Portfolio turnover rate
|-38.8%
|—
|30 Jun 2026
As at 30 Jun 2026
|Country
|Region
|Fund
|Benchmark
|Variance +/-
|United States of America
|North America
|100.00%
|—
|—
|Other
|Other
|0.00%
|—
|—
As at 30 Jun 2026
|Holding name
|% of market value
|Sector
|Region
|Market value
|Shares
|NVIDIA Corp
|7.47965%
|Information Technology
|US
|£1,462,524,640.06
|7,309,334
|Apple Inc
|6.55931%
|Information Technology
|US
|£1,282,567,944.80
|4,432,430
|Microsoft Corp
|4.27661%
|Information Technology
|US
|£836,221,315.20
|2,241,760
|Amazon.com Inc
|3.60093%
|Consumer Discretionary
|US
|£704,103,312.98
|2,954,197
|Alphabet Inc
|3.23482%
|Communication Services
|US
|£632,517,739.88
|1,769,924
|Broadcom Inc
|2.76042%
|Information Technology
|US
|£539,755,264.75
|1,428,869
|Alphabet Inc
|2.57674%
|Communication Services
|US
|£503,839,746.75
|1,425,975
|Micron Technology Inc
|2.00898%
|Information Technology
|US
|£392,823,355.64
|340,316
|Meta Platforms Inc
|1.90918%
|Communication Services
|US
|£373,309,744.99
|662,731
|Tesla Inc
|1.82759%
|Consumer Discretionary
|US
|£357,355,219.20
|849,632
-
Inception date
21 Jul 2026
|Date
|NAV (GBP)
|31 Jul 2026
|£99.1085
|30 Jul 2026
|£98.6349
|29 Jul 2026
|£98.0386
|28 Jul 2026
|£99.5257
|27 Jul 2026
|£99.2414
|24 Jul 2026
|£99.0282
|23 Jul 2026
|£99.0583
|22 Jul 2026
|£99.8343
|21 Jul 2026
|£100.0000
Distribution frequency
—
Historical performance
—
All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.
Base currency: GBP