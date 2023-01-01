How to buy

Vanguard funds are widely available on many third-party investment platforms, via online brokers or financial advisors. We are not able to direct you to one particular firm. Please be aware that the features and charges applicable to these intermediary services will vary, therefore it is important to compare services to find the one that is right for you.

Investment risk information

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Important information

This is a marketing communication

Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH only gives information on products and services and does not give investment advice based on individual circumstances. If you have any questions related to your investment decision or the suitability or appropriateness for you of the products described in this document, please contact your financial adviser.

The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.

Issued by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.

© 2023 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.