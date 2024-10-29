  • Product type

    • Key takeaways

    • What is an exchange-traded fund?

      ETFs are funds that are listed on a stock exchange and track a specific index, for example the FTSE All-World share index. With ETFs, investors can gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of securities, which allows them to spread their risk better than with individual securities.

    • What are the risks associated with investing in ETFs?

      Vanguard ETFs invest in shares and bonds whose prices can fall as well as rise. So it is possible that you will not get back the amount you originally invested.

    • What advantages do ETFs offer?

      ETFs give investors the opportunity to invest in a wide range of securities and to diversify their portfolio in a simple and cost-effective way. You can sell your ETF shares at any time and will always know which securities you are investing in.

      The combination of flexibility and transparency allows you to build up wealth and spread your investment risk at the same time.

    • How can I buy ETFs?

      You can buy ETF shares from banks or online brokers. If you want to invest regularly in your ETF, you can set up a savings plan and invest a certain amount each month.

    Our ETFs at a glance

    Equity ETFs

    An equity ETF tracks the performance of an equity index and invests in numerous companies and sectors. Equity ETFs offer attractive potential returns for long-term investors who can ride out the fluctuations typically associated with equities.

    Bond ETFs

    Bond ETFs track the performance of bond indices, giving investors the opportunity to invest in a wide range of fixed-income securities. Bond ETFs generally yield lower returns than equity ETFs, but are less volatile. Bonds are often seen as the stable component in a portfolio.

    Global ETFs

    Global ETFs track the performance of a global index and invest in a large number of equities and/or bonds from different countries and sectors.

    Regional ETFs

    Regional ETFs invest exclusively in a specific region or country, usually in the securities of the largest companies.

    ESG ETFs

    Vanguard ESG ETFs are broadly diversified listed index funds that exclude certain industries and companies from their portfolio on the basis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

    "With Vanguard ETFs, you can invest broadly diversified and transparent solutions from a reliable and globally recognized provider that will help you build a solid foundation for your future."

    David Hsu

    Head of Index Equity & ETF Product Specialism

    Our philosophy

    Defined by quality, expertise, and innovative technology, Vanguard investment solutions strive to deliver the best possible results every time.

    • A focused product range

      We aim to provide cost-efficient, diversified core equity and fixed-income building blocks from developed and emerging markets to meet the needs of most long-term investors.

    • Low cost

      For us, reducing costs is in keeping with our unique structure and client-focused philosophy, rather than a short-term pricing tactic. 

    • Decades of experience

      We launched the first index fund for retail investors in 1976. Over the years, we have refined our approach and continually improved our investment solutions. 

    Cost-efficient building blocks for a broadly diversified portfolio

    Investing doesn’t have to be a guessing game. Choose Vanguard for clear decisions.

    What you need to know before investing

    Building and managing a portfolio yourself is not for everyone. Investing always involves risk. 

    • Some ETFs invest in emerging markets, which can involve a higher risk of loss than investing in developed countries. 
    • Some funds also invest in foreign markets, so the value of your investment may be affected by exchange rate fluctuations. 
    • Please read the key information document (PRIIPs, KID) before investing. If you are not sure whether an investment is suitable for you, you should speak to a professional financial adviser. 

    ETF shares can only be bought or sold through a broker. Investing in ETFs involves a stockbroker commission and a bid-ask spread, which should be fully considered before investing.

    Further details and key figures on the ETFs can be found on our fund pages. 

    FAQ

    Important information on investment risks 

    Investing involves risks. The value of the investments and the resulting returns may rise or fall, and investors may suffer losses on their investments.

    Important risk information 

    Past average returns are no reliable indicator of future investment results. The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment, as you cannot invest directly in an index. 

    Important information 

    Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH only gives information on products and services and does not give investment advice based on individual circumstances. If you have any questions related to your investment decision or the suitability or appropriateness for you of the product(s) described in this document, please contact your financial adviser.

    The information contained herein is not to be understood as an offer or solicitation to make an offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is unlawful, or to persons to whom such an offer or solicitation may not legally be made, or when the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so The information does not constitute legal, tax or investment advice. You should therefore not rely on the content when making investment decisions.

    The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy orsell investments.

