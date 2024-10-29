Not all ETFs are the same. Here is what you should bear in mind when selecting a fixed-income ETF:

- Replication method: ETFs can track an index in different ways, the two most common being physical and synthetic replication. With physical replication, the ETF invests in the actual securities that make up the index, resulting in a very accurate replication. With synthetic replication, on the other hand, the ETF replicates the index by investing in derivatives (usually a swap, often with a bank as counterparty).

- Dividend policy: When an ETF invests in bonds, these in turn generate interest, which the ETF can either distribute or reinvest. Distributing ETFs pay out interest to fund investors on a regular basis, for example annually, semi-annually or even monthly. By contrast, accumulating ETFs reinvest interest payments in new bonds, creating a compound interest effect. Which ETF is right for you depends on your preferences and goals. With distributing ETFs, you can generate passive income, whereas accumulating ETFs are primarily suitable for long-term wealth accumulation.

- Personal risk profile: How much risk you are willing or able to take depends on your personal risk profile and your investment objectives. Bond ETFs are considered a relatively stable investment, but they are not risk-free. The Vanguard Risk Indicator allows you to assess the risk of Vanguard bond ETFs quickly and easily.

- Costs and fees: Investing in an ETF incurs costs and fees, including the ETF provider’s management fees and transaction costs for buying or selling ETF shares. The higher the ETF costs, the lower the net return. This is why Vanguard ETFs are designed to be very cost-efficient – so that you can keep more of your returns. Further information on ETF costs can be found in the key information document (PRIIPs, KID) of the relevant ETF.

- Tracking Difference and Tracking Error: The tracking difference and tracking error indicate how accurately an ETF tracks its benchmark index, making them an important factor in selecting a fund. The lower the tracking difference, the more accurately the ETF tracks its index, and the lower the tracking error, the more consistent the tracking difference.

Which ETF is right for you depends on your goals and objectives. As bond ETFs are typically used to stabilize a portfolio, other factors such as risk, dividend policy, costs and returns also play a role. This means that you should ask yourself the following questions before making a decision:

– Which countries, regions, or companies would I like to invest in? For example, you can choose an ETF investing in Europe, the US, or worldwide.

- Do I want passive income? If you want to receive passive income from your investments, an ETF with monthly income distribution could be the right choice. If you would like to benefit from compound interest instead, you could opt for an accumulating ETF

– How much risk can I take (or do I want to take) with my fixed-income ETF?