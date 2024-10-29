  • Product type

    • Key takeaways

    Explanation

    A fixed-income ETF replicates a bond index.

    Designation

    Fixed-income ETFs are also known as bond ETFs.

    Risk-return profile

    Bond ETFs are considered low-risk, bringing an element of stability to a portfolio. 

    • What are fixed-income funds and ETFs?

      Fixed-income funds and ETFs track a bond index and allow investors to diversify their risk by investing in numerous government and corporate bonds in a single transaction.

      The name fixed-income ETFs (or ‘bond ETFs’) comes from the fact that they distribute interest payments at regular intervals. Bonds are fixed-interest securities that securitize the right to repayment of the amount originally invested as well as the payment of a fixed interest rate.

      This means that investors typically receive regular interest payments until the originally invested capital is repaid at maturity, but they can also sell a bond before the maturity date.

      The maturities of bonds vary from a few months to more than 30 years. By contrast, fixed-income funds and ETFs themselves are not subject to a fixed term – as with an index, current and expired bonds are replaced by other bonds, which is why the portfolio structure can change constantly.

    • What are the risks associated with investing in fixed-income funds and ETFs?

      As bond prices can fall as well as rise, investors may not get back the amount they originally invested. Some funds and ETFs invest in emerging markets, which can entail more risk than developed markets. In addition, some ETFs invest in foreign markets and are also subject to exchange rate risks.

      Please read the key information document (PRIIPs, KID) carefully before investing. If you are not sure whether an investment is suitable for you, please speak to a professional financial adviser.

    • Why are fixed-income funds and ETFs a good investment?

      Investors can choose from a variety of instruments ranging from shares and bonds to funds, ETFs and other securities. Some want the highest possible returns, while others are looking for security, stability and minimum value fluctuation. Bond ETFs are a good choice as a stable component within a portfolio.

    • How can I invest in a fixed-income fund or ETF?

      You can buy ETF shares from banks or online brokers. If you want to invest regularly in your ETF, you can set up a savings plan and invest a certain amount each month.

    Fixed-income funds and ETFs

    Because every investor is different, there is no universal risk/return profile. That’s why Vanguard has developed solutions for the entire investment universe – from government and corporate bonds to emerging-market bonds.

     Fund overview

    Global bond ETFs

    Aggregate bond ETFs track a global bond index and invest in a wide range of government and corporate bonds.

     Global bond ETFs

    Corporate bond ETFs

    Corporate bond ETFs track corporate bond indices and invest in a diversified portfolio of bonds from various corporate issuers.

     Corporate bond ETFs

    Government bond ETFs

    Government bond ETFs track the performance of a government bond index and invest in a diversified portfolio of bonds from various sovereign issuers.

     Government bond ETFs

    ESG bond ETFs

    Vanguard ESG ETFs are diversified index funds that exclude certain bonds from their portfolio based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

     ESG bond ETFs

    "In our view, bonds add significantly to long-term portfolio diversification, which is why we aim for consistent performance in our fixed-income funds."

    Sarang Kulkarni

    Lead Portfolio Manager, Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund

    Our philosophy

    We aim for returns through sound portfolio construction and prudent portfolio management.

    • Diversification

      We believe that a market-wide exposure gives investors the best chance to achieve their goals. That’s why we choose the most diversified indices for our index funds and ETFs.

    • Expertise

      The combination of local presence and global expertise gives us a head start in selecting and trading bonds.

    • Risk management

      We focus on careful security selection and ue physical index replication to minimize risks in our portfolios.

    What you need to know before investing

    Building and managing a portfolio yourself is not for everyone. Investing always involves risk. 

    • Some ETFs invest in emerging markets, which can involve a higher risk of loss than investing in developed countries. 
    • Some funds also invest in foreign markets, so the value of your investment may be affected by exchange rate fluctuations. 
    • Please read the key information document (PRIIPs, KID) before investing. If you are not sure whether an investment is suitable for you, you should speak to a professional financial adviser. 

    Further details and key figures on the ETFs can be found on our fund pages. 

    FAQ

