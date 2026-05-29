FTSE Developed Europe Small-Cap UCITS ETF - (EUR) Accumulating

- ISIN:IE00069H3LK0
- MEX ID:VRAALJ
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The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
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Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.
Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
|Fundamentals
|Fund
|Benchmark
|As at
|Number of stocks
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|—
|—
|Median market capital
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
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|Portfolio turnover rate
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Temporarily unavailable
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Temporarily unavailable
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Inception date
19 May 2026
Listing date
21 May 2026
|Date
|NAV (EUR)
|Market price (EUR)
|29 May 2026
|€5.1524
|€5.1600
|28 May 2026
|€5.1374
|€5.1600
|27 May 2026
|€5.1425
|€5.1460
|26 May 2026
|€5.1595
|€5.1620
|25 May 2026
|€5.1638
|—
|22 May 2026
|€5.1210
|€5.1260
|21 May 2026
|€5.0789
|€5.0760
|20 May 2026
|€5.0726
|—
Distribution frequency
—
Historical performance
—
All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.
Listed currencies: EUR
Base currency: EUR
Exchanges: Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange