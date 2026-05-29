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    • FTSE Eurozone UCITS ETF

    FTSE Eurozone UCITS ETF - (EUR) Accumulating

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    NAV Price ()
    Market value ()
    Number of stocks
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    About this fund

    Fund objectives

    • In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund aims to provide a return which, before the application of fees and expenses, is similar to the return of the Index.
    • The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach, through physical acquisition of securities, and seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Eurozone Index (the “Index”).
    • The Index is part of a range of indexes designed to help European investors benchmark their international investments. The Index comprises large and mid-cap stocks providing coverage of Eurozone markets.
    • The Fund attempts to: 1. Track the performance of the Index by fully replicating the Index, so that the Fund invests in all, or substantially all, of the constituents of the Index, making the weight of such investments approximate to those of the Index, to the extent practicable. 2. Remain fully invested except in extraordinary market, political or similar conditions where the Fund may temporarily depart from this investment policy to avoid losses.

    Fund facts

    Share class inception
    19 May 2026
    Listing date
    21 May 2026
    Investment structure
    Irish UCITS
    Share Class Assets'
    Total Assets
    Risk indicator
    Strategy
    Index
    Asset Class
    Equity
    Investment method
    Physical
    Index ticker
    TAWNT07E
    Benchmark
    FTSE Eurozone Index Net Tax
    Dividend schedule
    Tax status
    Austria, Switzerland, Germany and United Kingdom reporting
    Domicile
    Ireland
    Legal entity
    Vanguard Funds PLC

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Performance

    Risk and Volatility

    -

    Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.

    Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Portfolio data

    Characteristics
    FundamentalsFundBenchmarkAs at
    Number of stocks
    Median market capital
    Portfolio turnover rate

    Market allocation

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Holdings details

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or derivative instruments.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Weighted equity exposures exclude any temporary cash investments and equity index derivatives.

    Prices and distribution

    Prices

    NAV Price (EUR)
    €5.18
    Change
    +€0.000.04%
    At closure 29 May 2026
    Market value (EUR)
    €5.18
    Change
    +€0.000.06%
    At closure 29 May 2026
    NAV 52-week high
    €5.23
    At closure 30 May 2026
    Market value 52-week high
    €5.19
    At closure 30 May 2026
    NAV 52-week low
    €5.00
    At closure 30 May 2026
    Market value 52-week low
    €5.10
    At closure 30 May 2026
    NAV 52-week difference
    €0.23
    Change
    +4.44%
    At closure 30 May 2026
    Market value 52-week difference
    €0.10
    Change
    +1.91%
    At closure 30 May 2026
    Outstanding shares
    117,410,000
    At closure 31 May 2026
    Historical Prices

    -

    Inception date

    19 May 2026

    Listing date

    21 May 2026

    Date NAV (EUR) Market price (EUR)
    29 May 2026 €5.1771 €5.1820
    28 May 2026 €5.1752 €5.1790
    27 May 2026 €5.1889 €5.1940
    26 May 2026 €5.1853 €5.1910
    25 May 2026 €5.2323
    22 May 2026 €5.1412 €5.1450
    21 May 2026 €5.0922 €5.0950
    20 May 2026 €5.0933

    Distribution history

    Distribution frequency

    Historical performance

    All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Purchase information

    Currencies and stock exchanges

    Listed currencies: EUR

    Base currency: EUR

    Exchanges: Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange

    Fund codes

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.