U.S. Treasury 0-1 Year Bond UCITS ETF - (USD) Accumulating

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

The sum of investment management fees (the fees paid to the portfolio manager to invest your money and manage the fund) and administrative and other expenses (which cover all costs and expenses connected with the operation of the fund, which includes administrative fees, shareholder's registration and transfer agency fees, custody fees and all other operating expenses).

A measure of the magnitude of a portfolio's past share-price fluctuations in relation to the ups and downs of the overall market (or appropriate market index). The market (or index) is assigned a beta of 1.00, so a portfolio with a beta of 1.20 would have seen its share price rise or fall by 12% when the overall market rose or fell by 10%

A measure of how much of a portfolio's performance can be explained by the returns from the overall market (or a benchmark index). If a portfolio's total return precisely matched that of the overall market or benchmark, its R-squared would be 1.00. If a portfolio's return bore no relationship to the market's returns, its R-squared would be 0

Tracking errors are reported as a standard deviation of the gross excess returns of the fund, multiplied by the square root of 12 to give an annualised number.

YTM (Yield to Maturity) effective is the rate of return an investor would receive if the fixed income securities held by a fund were held to their maturity dates.

Medium coupon is the average interest rate paid on the fixed income securities held by a fund. It is expressed as a percentage of face value.

Average maturity is the average length of time until fixed income securities held by a fund reach maturity and are repaid, taking into consideration the possibility that the issuer may call the bond before its maturity date.

Average quality is an indicator of credit risk. This figure is the average of the ratings assigned to a fund’s fixed income holdings by credit-rating agencies. Quality is a graded scale with Aaa or AAA indicating the most creditworthy bond issuers.

Average duration is an estimate of how much the value of the bonds held by a fund will fluctuate in response to a change in interest rates.

As at 28 Feb 2026

As at 31 Dec 2025