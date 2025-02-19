Investment risk information

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Some funds invest in emerging markets which can be more volatile than more established markets. As a result the value of your investment may rise or fall.

ETF shares can be bought or sold only through a broker. Investing in ETFs entails stockbroker commission and a bid-offer spread which should be considered fully before investing.

Funds investing in fixed interest securities carry the risk of default on repayment and erosion of the capital value of your investment and the level of income may fluctuate. Movements in interest rates are likely to affect the capital value of fixed interest securities. Corporate bonds may provide higher yields but as such may carry greater credit risk increasing the risk of default on repayment and erosion of the capital value of your investment. The level of income may fluctuate and movements in interest rates are likely to affect the capital value of bonds.

The Funds may use derivatives in order to reduce risk or cost and/or generate extra income or growth. The use of derivatives could increase or reduce exposure to underlying assets and result in greater fluctuations of the Fund's net asset value. A derivative is a financial contract whose value is based on the value of a financial asset (such as a share, bond, or currency) or a market index.

Some funds invest in securities which are denominated in different currencies. Movements in currency exchange rates can affect the return of investments.

For further information on risks please see the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus on our website.

Important information

This is a marketing communication.

This is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to or relied upon by, retail investors.

The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information is general in nature and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Potential investors are urged to consult their professional advisers on the implications of making an investment in, holding or disposing of shares and /or units of, and the receipt of distribution from any investment.

Vanguard Funds plc has been authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a UCITS and has been registered for public distribution in certain EEA countries and the UK. Prospective investors are referred to the Funds' prospectus for further information. Prospective investors are also urged to consult their own professional advisers on the implications of making an investment in, and holding or disposing shares of the Funds and the receipt of distributions with respect to such shares under the law of the countries in which they are liable to taxation.

The Manager of Vanguard Funds plc is Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. Vanguard Asset Management, Limited is a distributor for Vanguard Funds plc.

The Manager of the Ireland domiciled funds may determine to terminate any arrangements made for marketing the shares in one or more jurisdictions in accordance with the UCITS Directive, as may be amended from time-to-time.

The Indicative Net Asset Value (“iNAV”) for Vanguard’s ETFs is published on Bloomberg or Reuters. Refer to the Portfolio Holdings Policy.

For investors in Ireland domiciled funds, see our summary of investor rights and is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch and Italian.

The Central Bank of Ireland has granted authorisation for the Vanguard U.K. Gilt UCITS ETF to invest up to 100% of net assets in different Transferable Securities and Money Market Instruments issued or guaranteed by any EU Member State, its local authorities, non-EU Member States or public international bodies of which one or more EU Member States are members. The Vanguard U.K. Gilt UCITS ETF invests more than 35% of its scheme property in transferable securities and money market instruments issued or guaranteed by the UK.

The Central Bank of Ireland has granted authorisation for the Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF to invest up to 100% of net assets in different Transferable Securities and Money Market Instruments issued or guaranteed by any EU Member State, its local authorities, non-EU Member States or public international bodies of which one or more EU Member States are members. The Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF invests more than 35% of its scheme property in transferable securities and money market instruments issued or guaranteed by the US.

For Dutch investors only: The fund(s) referred to herein are listed in the AFM register as defined in section 1:107 Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).For details of the Risk indicator for each fund listed, please see the fact sheet(s).

Issued in EEA by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

© 2025 Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.