We’re lowering fees on one of our most popular ETFs

We’ve lowered our fees more than 2,000 times globally since 1975 to help investors reach their goals. Now we’re doing it again.

We’re lowering the fee on our most popular global ETF1 in Europe, the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF. Our aim is to give investors the best chance of investment success, and lower fees can help. They allow investors to keep more of their returns invested and working towards their financial goals, rather than being paid in fees.

The ongoing charge2 for the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF will fall from 0.19% to 0.14%. The change is expected to take effect on 28 July 2026 and will apply to all investors, whether they are buying the ETF for the first time or already hold it. As a result of the fee reduction, investors are expected to save the equivalent of more than $37 million a year in fees.3

About the FTSE All-World UCITS ETF

The Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF invests in around 3,800 companies worldwide, giving investors a simple, broadly diversified and low-cost way to invest in equities. The Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF has total assets of $77 billion, making it to one of our most popular global ETFs.4

Why we’re lowering our fees

Since our founding more than 50 years ago, our goal has been to give investors the best chance of investment success. Low fees are an important factor in investment outcomes. When investors pay less in fees, they can keep more of the market return. That is why we have lowered our fees more than 2,000 times globally since 1975.5

The role of equities in investing

Equities can be an effective tool for building wealth. Historically, they have delivered higher long-term returns than cash and have comfortably outpaced inflation.6 At the same time, equity prices fluctuate and can rise as well as fall. This risk can be reduced by spreading capital broadly across many companies, sectors and regions, for example through an ETF.





1 Source: Vanguard. Measured by fund volume as of 30 June 2026. An ETF can potentially invest in hundreds, sometimes even thousands, of securities such as equities and bonds. Like individual shares, ETFs are traded continuously on an exchange throughout the trading day. Most ETFs track a specific benchmark index, such as the FTSE All-World Index. To trade an ETF, investors need a securities account with a bank or broker of their choice.

2 The Ongoing Charges Figure (OCF) covers administration, audit, depository, legal, registration and regulatory expenses incurred in respect of the Funds.

3 Note: Estimate based on the current fund volume and the cost difference between current and future fees. Source: Vanguard. As at 30 June 2026.

4 Source: Vanguard. As at 21 July 2026.

5 Source: Vanguard. As at 3 February 2026.

6 Inflation refers to the increase in the prices of goods and services.

