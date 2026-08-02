We’re lowering fees on one of our most popular ETFs
We’ve lowered our fees more than 2,000 times globally since 1975 to help investors reach their goals. Now we’re doing it again.
We’ve lowered our fees more than 2,000 times globally since 1975 to help investors reach their goals. Now we’re doing it again.
We’ve lowered our fees more than 2,000 times globally since 1975 to help investors reach their goals. Now we’re doing it again.
We’re lowering the fee on our most popular global ETF1 in Europe, the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF. Our aim is to give investors the best chance of investment success, and lower fees can help. They allow investors to keep more of their returns invested and working towards their financial goals, rather than being paid in fees.
The ongoing charge2 for the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF will fall from 0.19% to 0.14%. The change is expected to take effect on 28 July 2026 and will apply to all investors, whether they are buying the ETF for the first time or already hold it. As a result of the fee reduction, investors are expected to save the equivalent of more than $37 million a year in fees.3
The Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF invests in around 3,800 companies worldwide, giving investors a simple, broadly diversified and low-cost way to invest in equities. The Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF has total assets of $77 billion, making it to one of our most popular global ETFs.4
Since our founding more than 50 years ago, our goal has been to give investors the best chance of investment success. Low fees are an important factor in investment outcomes. When investors pay less in fees, they can keep more of the market return. That is why we have lowered our fees more than 2,000 times globally since 1975.5
Equities can be an effective tool for building wealth. Historically, they have delivered higher long-term returns than cash and have comfortably outpaced inflation.6 At the same time, equity prices fluctuate and can rise as well as fall. This risk can be reduced by spreading capital broadly across many companies, sectors and regions, for example through an ETF.
1 Source: Vanguard. Measured by fund volume as of 30 June 2026. An ETF can potentially invest in hundreds, sometimes even thousands, of securities such as equities and bonds. Like individual shares, ETFs are traded continuously on an exchange throughout the trading day. Most ETFs track a specific benchmark index, such as the FTSE All-World Index. To trade an ETF, investors need a securities account with a bank or broker of their choice.
2 The Ongoing Charges Figure (OCF) covers administration, audit, depository, legal, registration and regulatory expenses incurred in respect of the Funds.
3 Note: Estimate based on the current fund volume and the cost difference between current and future fees. Source: Vanguard. As at 30 June 2026.
4 Source: Vanguard. As at 21 July 2026.
5 Source: Vanguard. As at 3 February 2026.
6 Inflation refers to the increase in the prices of goods and services.
Get more of the world for less!
Investment risk information
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Investments in smaller companies may be more volatile than investments in well-established blue chip companies.
ETF shares can be bought or sold only through a broker. Investing in ETFs entails stockbroker commission and a bid- offer spread which should be considered fully before investing.
The Funds may use derivatives in order to reduce risk or cost and/or generate extra income or growth. The use of derivatives could increase or reduce exposure to underlying assets and result in greater fluctuations of theFund's net asset value. A derivative is a financial contract whose value is based on the value of a financial asset (such as a share, bond, or currency) or a market index.
Some funds invest in securities which are denominated in different currencies. Movements in currency exchange rates can affect the return of investments.
For further information on risks please see the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus on our website.
Important information
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The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information is general in nature and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Potential investors are urged to consult their professional advisers on the implications of making an investment in, holding or disposing of "units/shares", and the receipt of distribution from any investment.
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The Manager of Vanguard Funds plc is Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH is a financial services provider, providing services in the form of purchase and sales according to Art. 3 (c)(1) FinSA . Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH will not perform any appropriateness or suitability assessment. Furthermore, Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH does not provide any services in the form of advice. Vanguard Funds plc has been authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a UCITS. Prospective investors are referred to the Funds' prospectus for further information. Prospective investors are also urged to consult their own professional advisors on the implications of making an investment in, and holding or disposing shares of the Funds and the receipt of distributions with respect to such shares under the law of the countries in which they are liable to taxation.
Vanguard Funds plc has been approved for offer in Switzerland by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority. The information provided herein does not constitute an offer of Vanguard Funds plc in Switzerland pursuant to FinSA and its implementing ordinance. This is solely an advertisement pursuant to FinSA and its implementing ordinance for Vanguard Funds plc. The Representative and the Paying Agent in Switzerland is BNP Paribas Securities Services, Paris, succursale de Zurich, Selnaustrasse 16, 8002 Zurich. Copies of the Articles of Incorporation, KID, Prospectus, Declaration of Trust, By-Laws, Annual Report and Semiannual Report for these funds can be obtained free of charge from the Swiss Representative or from Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH via our website.
The Manager of the Ireland domiciled funds may determine to terminate any arrangements made for marketing the shares in one or more jurisdictions in accordance with the UCITS Directive, as may be amended from time-to-time.
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