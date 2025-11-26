  • Product type

    Some investors may find themselves making impulsive decisions or, conversely, becoming paralysed by fear, unable to implement an investment strategy or to rebalance a portfolio as needed. Discipline and perspective can help you remain committed to your long-term investment programme through periods of market uncertainty.

    Guarding against return chasing: rebalancing

    Sticking to a predetermined target also helps to guard against the tendency to chase returns by moving into and out of the best and worst-performing sectors based upon recent past performance. Many investors fall prey to this trap. By rebalancing to your original allocation rather than chasing market performance, you can help to ensure that your portfolio remains aligned with your goals and your appetite for risk.

    Initial asset allocation: 60% equity and 40% bonds

    Fixed income funds

    40%

    Equity funds

    60%

    Over time, equity funds rise disproportionately in value.

    Fixed income funds

    30%

    Equity funds

    70%

    Rebalancing from equity funds to bond funds restores the original weighting.

    Fixed income funds

    40%

    Equity funds

    60%

    Key points

    Investing evokes emotions that can disrupt the plans of even the most sophisticated investors – often at the expense of returns. This is because when investors sell securities during major market fluctuations or follow a market trend, they usually lag behind the markets. And every tweak in the portfolio incurs costs.

    Investors should counter these emotions with discipline and a long-term perspective in order not to lose sight of their goals.

    Other principles

    Principle 1: Define your goals

    We believe that successful investing begins by setting measurable and attainable investment goals and developing a plan for reaching those goals. Keeping this plan on track means evaluating progress on a regular, ongoing basis.

    Principle 2: Keeping a balance

    There’s no reward without risk. This familiar lore is as true of investing as it is of anything else in life. You can’t control what happens in the markets, but understanding the historical patterns of equities and bonds can help you handle risk in your own portfolio and select the balance of investments that is right for you.

    Principle 3: Control costs

    Whatever investments you choose, you increase your chance of outperformance by focusing on those with lower fund costs. That’s because the lower the charges, the more you get to keep of any return the funds achieve. Remember that fund costs are incurred regardless of fund performance.

