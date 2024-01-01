USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF - (USD) Accumulating (VSCA)

Your use of this site signifies that you accept our:

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

The sum of investment management fees (the fees paid to the portfolio manager to invest your money and manage the fund) and administrative and other expenses (which cover all costs and expenses connected with the operation of the fund, which includes administrative fees, shareholder's registration and transfer agency fees, custody fees and all other operating expenses).

YTM (Yield to Maturity) effective is the rate of return an investor would receive if the fixed income securities held by a fund were held to their maturity dates.

Medium coupon is the average interest rate paid on the fixed income securities held by a fund. It is expressed as a percentage of face value.

Average maturity is the average length of time until fixed income securities held by a fund reach maturity and are repaid, taking into consideration the possibility that the issuer may call the bond before its maturity date.

Average quality is an indicator of credit risk. This figure is the average of the ratings assigned to a fund’s fixed income holdings by credit-rating agencies. Quality is a graded scale with Aaa or AAA indicating the most creditworthy bond issuers.

Average duration is an estimate of how much the value of the bonds held by a fund will fluctuate in response to a change in interest rates.