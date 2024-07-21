An era of sustained positive real interest rates should prove beneficial for bond investors.

The sharp rise in interest rates means bond yields have grown markedly over the past two years; over time, these higher yields should eventually provide higher total returns to investors than before the rate rises.

Over the next decade, we expect hedged US and global bonds to return around 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively, on an annualised basis.





In our Vanguard Economic and Market Outlook for 2024: A Return To Sound Money, one of the key themes we explore is how the persistence of positive real interest rates will impact fixed income returns in investor portfolios.

Short term pain can lead to long-term gain. Nowhere has that pain been felt more over the last two years than in bond markets, where sharp rises in interest rates have led to a signficant repricing of existing bonds ‒– and painful losses for bond investors.

Yet while the impact of interest rate increases can be felt immediately, the longer-term benefits of higher rates take time to play out. It may not seem like it now, but a higher rate environment should ultimately prove beneficial for bond investors, providing signficant additional value through higher returns and higher levels of income that, if reinvested, should eventually more than offset the previous capital losses from the past two years. Looking ahead, our outlook for long-term bond returns has increased to levels not seen since the decade before the global financial crisis of 2008, when yields were last above 4%1.

Short-term pain for long-term gains

While we expect major central banks to start cutting policy rates from around the middle of next year, we expect short- and long-term rates to settle at higher levels than we became used to in the previous decade. The structural shift towards an era of positive real rates – an era of sound money - will have profound implications for the global economy and financial markets, and is good news for bond investors.

To illustrate why, the chart below shows the hypothetical performance of a lump sum invested in a portfolio of bonds at the end of May 20212. The dark green line highlights the impact of interest rate increases on the value of the portfolio, with the brown line showing the hypothetical expected growth over the next ten years in the new higher rate environment. The green line shows the hypothetical performance of the same portfolio if rates had remained low.

As we have witnessed over the last two years, the sharp rate rises initially caused the bond portfolio to decline in value, resulting in significant losses throughout 2022. Yet, as bond yields have increased to their current levels, we can see that the outlook for bonds has improved. This outweighs our expectation for an increased Swiss franc appreciation and hedging cost, due to the widening of the gap in yields between Switzerland and other regions. Our median forecast for cumulative total returns (brown line) is now 15%, over the next decade, making an investment in bonds look more attractive than it has been in a long time.

Rising rates mean higher returns for long-term investors

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Any projections should be regarded as hypothetical in nature and do not reflect or guarantee future results.

Notes: The chart shows actual returns for the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Swiss Franc Hedged Bond Index along with Vanguard’s forecast for cumulative returns over the subsequent 10 years, as at 31 December 2021 and 30 September 2023. The dotted lines represent the 10th and 90th percentiles of the forecasted distribution.

Source: Vanguard calculations, based on data from Bloomberg, as at 30 September 2023.

Important: The projections and other information generated by the VCMM regarding the likelihood of various investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results and are not guarantees of future results. Results from the model may vary with each use and over time.