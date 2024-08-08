Below-trend earnings growth could suppress equity returns

In the coming years, we expect profit margins—which globally have increased beyond the high levels reached in the run-up to the global financial crisis (GFC) of 2008—to weaken as the impact of government stimulus following the Covid-19 pandemic fades. This increase helped to cushion earnings in recent years – for a fixed amount of revenue, companies could retain a large share as profits – but also sets the stage for lower earnings growth going forward.

Consequently, in the decade ahead, our forecast is for annualised earnings growth of 4.4% for US equities and 3.4% for global ex-US equities.

Weakening of profit margins likely to weigh on earnings growth

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Notes: The chart shows the profit margins (calculated as earnings divided by net revenue) of the MSCI USA and the MSCI EMU indices (solid lines) and the historical average since 31 December 1999 (dotted lines).

Source: Vanguard calculations based on data from Refinitiv and Bloomberg, as at 31 October 2023.

US equity prices exceed fair value

Over the long term, our analysis shows that equity prices trade within a fair-value range that depends in part on the macroeconomic environment. Lower rates of interest and inflation increase the level of justifiable valuations; higher rates of interest and inflation have the opposite effect.

More than a decade of low rates and low inflation followed the GFC, boosting our fair-value estimates for equities. But the rapid monetary tightening aimed at bringing down inflation has more than reversed the valuation support provided by an era of easy money.

Looking ahead, we believe that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will win the fight against inflation. We expect short- and long-term interest rates to recede from their peaks but settle at higher levels than we’ve become accustomed to. As a result, our estimate of fair value will increase, but only modestly. We do not envision any near-term return to the high levels reached at the start of this decade.

Our views are reflected in declining expected valuations in our 10-year annualised US equity return forecast. Despite some expected rate relief, price/earnings ratios must ease by -1.1% per year, on average, for US equities to reach fair value.

US equity valuations need to fall to return to fair value

Notes: The chart shows the cyclically adjusted price/earnings (CAPE) ratio for US equities, measured by the MSCI US Broad Market Index. CAPE reflects contemporaneous real equity prices and 10-year average historical real earnings. The chart also shows our estimates of fair value, considering inflation and interest rates. Our historical fair-value estimates are based on actual levels of inflation and interest rates and reflect underlying data since 31 January 1940, while our 10-year fair-value forecast considers our expectations for inflation and rates.

Source: Vanguard calculations, based on data from Refinitiv and Global Financial Data, as at 30 September 2023.

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment, as you cannot invest directly in an index.

A solid foundation for diversified long-term investors

Despite the mixed picture for different equity markets, Vanguard believes that a higher interest rate environment will serve long-term investors well, but the transition may be bumpy. For those with an appropriate risk tolerance, a more defensive risk posture may make sense given increased expected fixed income returns and global equity markets that are yet to fully reflect the implications of the return to sound money.

Due to the long-term nature of our valuations and forecasting frameworks, over- or undervaluation should not, in itself, suggest a short-term action on the part of investors. This underscores the challenges facing investors who tilt their portfolios heavily in one direction. We believe that a rigorous investment approach, combined with the principles of broad diversification aligned with the investor’s goals and constraints, offers the best chance of success.

Read the full report to find out how our long-term asset return expectations have changed, including for multi-asset portfolios.

Watch the Vanguard economic and market outlook for 2024 webinar for further insights, including a Q&A with Vanguard economists.

1 From 30 November 2013 to 30 November 2023, the price/earnings ratio increased by 2.8% (annualised) for the MSCI USA Index and decreased by 0.8% (annualised) for the MSCI All Country World ex USA Index; annualised earnings growth was 6.7% for the MSCI USA Index and 1.6% for the MSCI All Country World ex USA Index; the US dollar appreciated by close to 3% (annualised) against a basket of the currencies of the largest constituent regions of the MSCI All Country World ex USA Index.