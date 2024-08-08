Source: Bloomberg. Data as of 30 November 2023. Float-adjusted and scaled = Bloomberg Global Aggregate Float Adjusted and Scaled Index. Non-float-adjusted/scaled = Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index. Bloomberg Global Aggregate and Bloomberg Global Aggregate Float Adjusted and Scaled indices float adjust US Treasuries, Agencies and MBS. Yield to worst (YTW) is a financial metric used to estimate the lowest potential yield an investor could receive from a bond or other fixed-income security over its remaining term to maturity. It represents the yield an investor would earn if the bond were to be called, redeemed, or matured at the earliest possible date that would result in the lowest yield. YTW takes into account various scenarios that could impact the yield of a bond, including early redemption, call provisions and other factors that may affect the cash flows received by the investor. It provides a conservative estimate of the potential return on investment, as it assumes the least favourable outcome for the investor.



Factoring in the effect of interest compounded over multiple years would translate into higher accrued income yield for the float-adjusted and scaled exposure by 4 bps after year 1, 13 bps after year 3 and 23 bps (per annum) after year 5. These small basis-point differences in coupon and yield can, over time, grow large enough to start making a meaningful impact by helping to offset costs associated with implementation (for example, index currency hedging and optimised sampling costs) or the OCF (ongoing charges figure).

And thanks to compound interest, the income accrued becomes the more durable and dominant performance contributor over longer investment holding periods. Multi-decade cumulative total returns for global bonds, regardless of the index methodology, have come predominantly from compound interest – little, if anything, has come from price.

Shorter holding periods wouldn’t change the argument in favour of compound interest. For instance, holding global bonds for five years in any period since 1998 would see accrued interest, on average, contributing around five times the contribution of price – that is, we observed this outcome whenever the price return contributed positively, because for about half the time it was negative and acted as a drag on total returns.

The case for float-adjusting going forward

Unlike accrued interest, price is not a durable performance driver for bonds. Its impact on total return is subject to the direction of interest rates, which, when not driven by sentiment, are cyclical. And against a “higher-for-longer” bond market narrative fading into the distance, repositioning fixed income index investing as a total return opportunity in 2024 sets up float-adjusted exposures to capture potential total returns in bond markets particularly well.

The timing is convenient. The float-adjusted and scaled global bond index has a bias towards the US and Europe, whereas the alternative, traditional approach has biases toward China—where quantitative easing is already in full swing—and Japan, where the BoJ had until recently maintained its targeted intervention in Japanese government bonds (JGBs).

Notably, when factoring duration risk into price expectations for bond markets, JGBs stand out as both an immediate and longer-term challenge for global fixed income investors. A recent policy rate hike by the BoJ (from -0.1% to between zero and 0.1%) has set expectations that the BoJ will end its bond buying at some point, although for now the buying continues.

Magnifying the downside risk to the JGB market is its extended duration profile, a direct result of the BoJ’s targeted intervention in and around the 10-year tenor since the launch of YCC in 2016. This process has left the investible JGB universe skewed to maturities of 10 years and above–also known as long-term and ultra-long issues. An index approach to Japanese bonds mainly comprises JGBs1 and assumes high duration risk: 12 years of duration suggests the exposure is twice as sensitive to interest rates as US broad investment grade, as shown in the chart below.

Inherent risks in JGBs present replication challenges

Modified duration of exposures to Japan and US