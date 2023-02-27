Interested in the markets’ future? Think long-term

Most notably, in nine of the 12 years between 2011 and 2022, the index’s actual returns fell outside the generally wide range of analysts’ estimates. In all four years when share prices either declined or were flat, even the most pessimistic analyst proved too optimistic. In five years, the opposite occurred: even the most optimistic analyst underestimated the extent of share-price gains.

Wall Street knows that stocks are risky, right?



While often missing the proverbial dart board, Wall Street analysts’ 12-month forecasts underrepresent the downside risk of stocks. None of the median forecasts—and just 13 of the 198 underlying forecasts in our sample, which is less than 7%—anticipated falling share prices.

As it turned out, stocks declined in three of the 12 years and were flat in a fourth year. Such outcomes should not surprise investors, let alone Wall Street analysts, because stock prices have fallen roughly 25% of the time over the longer term. The S&P 500 Index recorded negative total returns in 26 of the 97 calendar years starting in 19261.



The few declines that analysts envisaged were modest to a fault. The largest forecast was just –7.7%. Stocks fell roughly three times as much in 2022, and the index’s 26 calendar-year losses since 1926 averaged -13%.



So much for one-year stock-price forecasts.



Why Vanguard market forecasts consider 10-year horizons



We seek to approach the future with the humility it deserves. That’s one reason why the hallmarks of Vanguard market forecasts are our longer-term orientation and our focus on the entire probability distribution of outcomes.

We do offer point forecasts—the median results of our simulations of potential returns—but we acknowledge the uncertainty of how markets will perform by presenting them as the central tendencies of estimated ranges of likely outcomes. For example, we expect euro area stocks to return between 1.6% and 10.2%, annualised, over the next decade2, with a median estimate of 5.9%.



In forecasting, valuations matter



There’s no magic in our selection of 10 years as our standard forecast horizon3. The key is taking a long enough view of markets to ensure that our valuation-based approach can be reasonably accurate. We recognise that, over longer periods, unusually high or low valuations tend to revert toward a fair-value level consistent with prevailing inflation and interest rates.

Other key elements of our market forecasts include sovereign-debt yield curves and credit spreads—the marginal yields that corporate and other bonds offer over and above sovereign debt as compensation for their higher risk.



The accuracy of Vanguard market forecasts



The chart below shows that actual market returns have tended to fall inside the range of our forecast outcomes. Our overriding concern is being as accurate as possible about the performance of globally diversified, balanced portfolios—those comprising stocks and bonds—because we’ve long argued that most investors should maintain such portfolios.

Our forecasts’ accuracy



Forecast versus actual 10-year annualised returns for globally diversified, balanced portfolios.