Do multi-asset strategies provide good value?

Commentary by Andreas Zingg, head of multi-asset solutions, Vanguard, Europe
Costs are a key driver of investment returns and keeping costs low is one of Vanguard’s four principles for investment success.
While single-asset bond and equity funds have seen significant reductions in costs in recent years, there’s been less pressure on multi-asset funds to follow suit. Since 2017, the average costs of bond and equity funds have fallen 12% and 9%, respectively; while those for multi-asset funds have declined only 6%1.
Average expense ratio by asset class
Source: European Securities & Markets Authority (ESMA).
Notes: Calculations based on the percentage change in total ongoing costs for main retail investors’ asset classes for EU27 UCITS, between 2017 and 2021.
All funds charge ongoing charges figures (OCF) to cover the costs of managing and running their fund. These charges, expressed as a percentage of fund assets—or its expense ratio—are deducted from the fund’s assets and reflected in its net performance returns.
According to the latest industry data, the average expense ratio for multi-asset funds in Europe is approximately 1.45% (compared to 1.40% for equity funds and 0.91% for bond funds)2. At first this may not seem surprising, but when we consider the average annualised return for a multi-asset fund was 4.5%3, then we see how costs accounted for about 25% of the average fund’s gross return—illustrating how high costs can significantly impact long-term performance and investor outcomes.
The range of multi-asset expense ratios varies widely, with the lowest-costing multi-asset funds charging 40 basis points (bps) or less and the most expensive charging more than 2%4.
Many multi-asset funds charge more than single-asset strategies because they have additional ongoing costs related to portfolio construction and asset allocation. But when we look a little closer, the story isn’t quite as straightforward.
Funds that use higher-cost active funds to build their portfolios will pass along these fees to their investors, compared to funds that use low-cost index funds as building blocks. Additionally, multi-asset funds that take a tactical approach to asset allocation often have higher costs than those using a strategic approach.
While such variety in the styles and strategies of multi-asset funds can offer many positives for investors, it presents a real hurdle when it comes to benchmarking performance. Unlike single-asset strategies, there are few established multi-asset indices, making it more difficult for advisers and investors to evaluate how their funds stack up relative to the broader market.
Importantly, the lack of recognised indices means there are also less low-cost multi-asset funds designed to track their performance – further adding to the challenge of assessing if a multi-asset fund is providing good value in the same way as with an equity or bond fund. For example, an investor in a UK equity fund can evaluate the fund’s performance relative to its benchmark index (for example, the FTSE 100) and refer to a variety of low-cost FTSE 100 ETFs and index funds as benchmarks for costs. The same comparative benchmarks are not as accessible to multi-asset investors.
Across Europe, the appetite for low-cost multi-asset funds (funds with expense ratios of 40 bps or less) is gaining momentum. In the UK, for example, low-cost multi-asset funds account for more than half of all multi-asset fund inflows over the last five years and 26% of the total multi-asset market5.
Not all multi-asset funds with higher costs will underperform their peers. Yet our research shows that lower-cost funds have a higher probability of outperforming costlier ones, especially over longer periods of time6. More often than not, high costs eat away at a fund’s returns, leaving investors worse off than if they had chosen a simpler, lower-costing strategy focused on giving back more to its investors.
Providing value to investors is not just about costs; it’s also about performance, transparency and quality of service. These principles have always been important to how Vanguard operates and are reflected in our multi-asset ranges of funds, ETFs and managed portfolio solutions (MPS).
As the multi-asset sector continues to develop and access to industry data increases, it is helping shed more light on what our own research has consistently shown: that keeping costs low is one of the cornerstones of investing success and helping investors achieve their long-term outcomes.
Notes:
1 Source: European Securities & Markets Authority (ESMA). Calculations based on the percentage change in total ongoing costs for main retail investors’ asset classes for EU27 UCITS, between 2017 and 2021. For further information, please see ESMA Market Report: Costs and Performance of EU Retail Investment Products 2023
2 Source: European Securities & Markets Authority (ESMA). Average costs for equity, bond and multi-asset funds are based on EU27 UCITS for the 2021 reporting period. Includes ongoing costs and subscription and redemption fees.
3 Source: Refinitiv Lipper, European Securities & Markets Authority (ESMA). Based on EU27 UCITS annual performance over the 10-year reporting period 2012-2021, net of ongoing costs, subscription and redemption fees. Calculation in EUR.
4 Source: Vanguard research using Morningstar data as at 31 December 2022.
5 Source: Vanguard research. Based on total AUM invested in multi-asset funds in the UK as at 31 December 2022.
6 Based on Vanguard’s research of single-asset bond and equity mutual funds and ETFs. For more information, see The case for low-cost index fund investing, March 2022.
