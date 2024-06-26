International reserve currencies are the linchpin of both world trade and the global financial system. The currency that’s widely accepted as the medium of exchange in all transactions is called an international reserve currency. Since World War II, the US dollar has prominently played this international reserve currency role.



Over the years, global investors have typically seen reserve currencies as a safe haven to protect their assets during periods of heightened market uncertainty. We consider why the US dollar has been the preferred measure for so long, and the implications of the potential rise of competing currencies.

There are three primary reasons why the US dollar continues to be the reserve currency of choice globally. One is that the US is a traditionally strong sovereign nation, backed by robust, persistent economic growth. Another is the democratic nature of the US government and its institutions. The international community trusts in the stability of its overarching structures. Third is a degree of inertia—the difficulty in changing the structure of global finance revolving around the dollar and US capital markets. Competing nations can boast some of these facets, but the US maintains all three advantages.

The dollar has lost some ground as a reserve currency

However, the dollar has lost some ground as a reserve currency in recent decades. One primary reason is the effect of globalisation and its associated economic growth in many economies. Overall, this has yielded a positive outcome for the global financial system. As the global economy has grown over time, the volume of both global financial flows and international trade has expanded at a fast rate.

As a result, the global demand for reserve currencies has started to surpass the capacity of the US—the sole issuer of the US dollar—to satisfy it. Since the launch of the euro in the 1990s, we saw some international operations shifting towards it and—to a much lesser degree—other major developed-market currencies such as the Japanese yen and the British pound. More recently, there has been a small but growing volume of global transactions quoted in Chinese yuan.

In short, it would require the significant global adoption of another currency to affect the dollar’s dominance. Despite some recent announcements of countries bypassing use of the dollar in trade contracts, the US dollar remains the dominant currency of choice for international transactions (as illustrated in the chart below).

The US dollar far outpaces rivals as a global currency