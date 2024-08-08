Jumana Saleheen, chief economist for Europe, leads a discussion on how the radical shifts in monetary policy are changing the bond investment landscape with Chris Alwine, global head of credit, and Roger Hallam, global head of rates. With an introduction by Sara Devereux, global head of the Vanguard fixed income group.
57 minutes
Kunal Mehta, head of fixed income product specialism, and Viktor Nossek, senior index investment analyst, explore how active index strategies can offer the best of both approaches while improving risk adjusted returns for investors.
23 minutes
Kelly Gemmell, investment product expert, and Loubna Moudanib, credit research investment analyst, discuss how Vanguard’s ESG index funds can achieve a profile and beta similar to the broader market over the long run. With Christophe Collet, senior sales executive, moderating the session.
30 minutes
Join Vanguard’s active fixed income experts as they debate how to generate alpha for bond investors in an environment that is continuously changing. Featuring Daniel Shaykevich, co head of emerging markets and sovereign debt, and senior portfolio managers Arvind Narayanan and Michael Chang, with Cees Bezuijen, senior sales executive, moderating.
58 minutes
Gain low-cost access to talented investment teams
Build a low-cost core to your portfolio
Discover liquid, versatile access to the core markets
Investment risk information
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Important information
For professional investors only (as defined under the MiFID II Directive) investing for their own account (including management companies (fund of funds) and professional clients investing on behalf of their discretionary clients). In Switzerland for professional investors only. Not to be distributed to the public.
The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.
The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.
This event is hosted by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited
Issued in EEA by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland.
Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.
Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.
© 2023 Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. All rights reserved.
© 2023 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.
© 2023 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.