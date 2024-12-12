Notes: Forecasts are as of 12 November 2024. For the US, GDP growth is defined as the year-over-year change in fourth-quarter GDP. For all other countries/regions, GDP growth is defined as the annual change in GDP in the forecast year compared with the previous year. Unemployment forecasts are the average for the fourth quarter of 2025. NAIRU is the nonaccelerating inflation rate of unemployment, a measure of labour market equilibrium. Core inflation excludes volatile food and energy prices. For the US, euro area, UK and Japan, core inflation is defined as the year-over-year change in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year. For China, core inflation is defined as the average annual change compared with the previous year. For the US, core inflation is based on the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index. For all other countries/regions, core inflation is based on the core Consumer Price Index. For US monetary policy, Vanguard’s forecast refers to the top end of the Federal Open Market Committee’s target range. China’s policy rate is the seven-day reverse repo rate. The neutral rate is the equilibrium policy rate at which no easing or tightening pressures are being placed on an economy or its financial markets.

Bond returns: The era of sound money sets a solid foundation

The era of sound money—characterised by positive real interest rates—lives on. Although central banks are now easing monetary policy, we maintain our view that policy rates will settle at higher levels than in the 2010s. This environment sets the foundation for solid fixed income returns over the next decade.

Higher starting yields have improved the risk-return tradeoff in fixed income. Bonds are still back. Over the next decade (and currency-hedged into Swiss francs), we expect 0.3%-1.3% annualised returns for US bonds and 0.2%-1.2% for global ex-US bonds1. This view reflects a gradual normalisation in policy rates and yield curves, though important near-term risks remain.

The strong outlook for fixed income (together with a more cautious long-term view for US equities, which we explore below) means that—for investors with an appropriate risk profile—more defensive portfolios may be appropriate, given that the extra compensation for taking on more risk remains low relative to history. We expect a 60/40 portfolio2 to return 0.4%-2.4% over the next decade.

Equity returns: Rational or irrational exuberance?

Our equity view is more cautious. US equities have generally delivered strong returns in recent years. 2024 was no exception, with both earnings growth and price/earnings ratios exceeding expectations. The key question for investors is, “What happens next?”

While the US equity return outlook over the next decade at -1.2%-0.8% (for Swiss franc investors) may appear overly cautious—as does the outlook for global equities at 0.2%-2.2%, given that 68% of this universe consists of US equities—the range of possible outcomes is wide and valuations are rarely a good timing tool3. Ultimately, high starting valuations will drag long-term returns down. But history shows that, absent an economic or earnings growth shock, US equity market returns can continue to defy their valuation gravity in the near term.

Valuations of equity markets outside the US are more attractive. During the past few years, persistently lacklustre growth in the economies and earnings outside the US have kept global ex-US equity returns lukewarm relative to the remarkable return in the US market. We suspect this could continue as these economies are likely to be most exposed to rising global economic and policy risks. In the longer run, however, differences in price/earnings ratios are the biggest driver of relative returns. Over the next decade, we expect developed markets ex-US equities and emerging market equities to return 2.9%-4.9% and 1.2%-3.2%, respectively, all from a Swiss franc investor’s perspective4.

A new point of tension emerging

The investment challenge is a growing point of tension in risk assets between momentum and overvaluation. Assets with the strongest fundamentals have the most stretched relative valuations, and vice versa. The economic and policy risks for 2025 will help determine whether momentum or valuations dominate investment returns in the coming year.

1 US bonds represented by the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index Swiss Franc Hedged, global ex-US bonds (hedged) represented by the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex USD Bond Index Swiss Franc Hedged.

2 The 60% equity/40% fixed income portfolio is represented by global equities (MSCI AC World Total Return Index Swiss Franc) and hedged, global bonds (Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index Swiss Franc Hedged).

3 US equities represented by the MSCI USA Total Return Index Swiss Franc, global equities represented by the MSCI AC World Total Return Index Swiss Franc.

4 Developed market ex-US equities represented by the MSCI World ex USA Total Return Index Swiss Franc, emerging market equities represented by the MSCI Emerging Markets Total Return Index Swiss Franc.

