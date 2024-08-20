Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Any projections should be regarded as hypothetical in nature and do not reflect or guarantee future results.

Notes: The chart shows the 10-year trailing returns on the globally diversified 60/40 portfolio along with the expected 10-year annualised interquartile range (25th to 75th percentile) as of 30 September of each year. For the globally diversified 60/40 portfolio, we used the following proxies: for US stocks, a 36% weighting in the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index (formerly known as the Dow Jones Wilshire 5000 Index) until 22 April 2005, the MSCI US Broad Market Index until 2 June 2013, and the CRSP US Total Market Index thereafter; for non-US stocks, a 24% weighting in the Total International Composite Index through August 31, 2006, the MSCI EAFE + Emerging Markets Index through December 15, 2010, the MSCI ACWI ex USA IMI Index until 2 June 2013, and the FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index thereafter; for US bonds, a 28% weighting in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Bond Index; and for non-US bonds, a 12% weighting in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Float Adjusted ex-USD Index.

IMPORTANT: The projections and other information generated by the VCMM regarding the likelihood of various investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results, and are not guarantees of future results. Distribution of return outcomes from VCMM are derived from 10,000 simulations for each modeled asset class. Simulations are as of September 30, 2024. Results from the model may vary with each use and over time. For more information, please see the notes at the end of this article.

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment, as you cannot invest directly in an index.

It’s easy to get caught up in the noise and year-to-year absolute returns. That is why we encourage our clients to focus on what they can control—their goals, asset allocation, costs and discipline in implementing their investment strategy.

The strategic asset allocation and ‘steady as it goes’ results of a globally diversified balanced portfolio are a great starting place for long-term investors and that is as true today as any time in history. The 60/40 portfolio has been a remarkably consistent performer over the long term, and with the tailwind of higher bond yields and a more balanced outlook, we see it as poised for another strong decade of results.

