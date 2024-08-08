US and UK central banks held interest rates at their latest policy meetings, but it may not be the end of their rate-hiking cycles.

We think rates may have peaked in the UK and euro area, but further hikes are likely in the US.

Whether they’re at peak levels or close to peak, we don’t think investors should expect interest rates to come down until the second half of 2024.



The Federal Reserve (Fed) held its target for the federal funds rate in a range of 5.25%–5.5% on 20 September, followed by the Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to hold its bank rate at 5.25% on 21 September – ending a series of 14 successive rate hikes in the UK since December 2021.



Both central banks emphasised the need to remain vigilant to return inflation to their 2% targets.

Vanguard believes that one to three more quarter-point hikes may be required by the Fed to achieve its 2% goal, with the US central bank predicting core inflation won’t come down to target until 2026. We believe that policy rates are close to peaking, or already have peaked, in the UK and the euro area.

Economic activity has slowed notably in both places. (The European Central Bank raised its policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 4% on 14 September.)

UK inflation beginning to cool

UK inflation data released on 20 September likely influenced UK policymakers, who were debating whether to maintain the bank rate or raise it by a quarter percentage point. Both headline and core inflation in the UK remain above 6% and far above the BoE’s 2% target.



Pressures on core inflation (which excludes alcohol, tobacco, food and energy prices) eased sharply in August, led by services, but wage growth remained elevated—the annualised rate was more than 8% in the private sector for the three months ending 31 July—and rising oil prices represent another risk. If wage growth and energy prices remain strong, we see a risk that the UK’s bank rate may need to go higher still.