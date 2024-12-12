Vanguard economic and market outlook for 2025

Key points

Interest rates

We think interest rates will settle at a higher rate than in the 2010s. This sets the foundation for solid fixed income returns over the next 10 years.

US economic resilience

Surging labour supply and increased productivity drove US growth in 2024. But new policy risks – like trade tariffs – could cool that growth in 2025.

Rising market tension

We’re cautious on equities. The US market has momentum but high valuations will drag down long-term returns.

