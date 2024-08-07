Notes: Chart shows the distribution of annualised returns for stock constituents of the FTSE Developed Europe Index (in Swiss francs, net of fees) as of January 2014. Performance is presented for the period 1 January 2014 through 31 December 2023 with reinvestment of all dividends. Overlaid is the total return performance of the FTSE Developed Europe Index over the same period.

Source: Vanguard calculations, using data from Morningstar.

3. Minimise costs – an enduring determinant of performance



Investors are subject to costs including, but not limited to, expense ratios, transaction costs and, where applicable, taxes – all of which can be a significant drag on net4 returns over time.

After deducting expense ratios, actively managed funds exhibit a bell curve of returns spread over a wider range of performance when compared with index funds. This highlights the higher relative performance predictability of index funds as well as the opportunity for outperformance and risk of underperformance associated with active funds.

Index funds have a much narrower range. The combination of relative performance predictability (due to their close tracking of the benchmark index) and lower costs results in performance close to that of the target benchmark index. In addition, we know that for both index and active funds, higher fees do not result in higher excess returns.

4. Instilling discipline to help investors achieve investment success

If an investor has identified a low-cost index fund that closely tracks the desired market segment, the fund can be held for the long term (or until their goals change). This simplicity can help to encourage sound investing discipline.

Building discipline into an investment plan is important, as many investors react to past fund performance. Data have shown that investors often react to the past performance of funds (as measured by cashflows), with outflows following negative returns and inflows following positive returns. This reactive behaviour is more than twice as strong in active fund investors5 as it is for index fund investors over multiple short-term horizons.

Index fund investing does require that investors maintain discipline with their investment strategy. Timing exposure to an index fund with the hope of outperforming the market segment can be a tempting deviation from investment goals that often leads to underperformance. For example, our analysis shows that investors who sell their position in the MSCI World Index the day after a 5% drawdown6 (or 10%, 20% drawdown) experience a significant drag on their long-term performance.

We believe that having the discipline to stick with investment decisions is a product of two things: the rigour of the investor’s decision process itself and their conviction7 that it generates in their ability to successfully navigate market environments over their investment horizon. The path to investment success is bumpy and can be paved with periods of deep and prolonged negative returns. But for those investors with conviction in their investment plan and a willingness to endure the associated risks, index fund investing plays an important role in a well-designed investment plan.

To find out more, read the new Considerations for index fund investing research report.