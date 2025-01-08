Any projections should be regarded as hypothetical in nature and do not reflect or guarantee future results.

Notes: The chart shows the current Vanguard Capital Markets Model (VCMM) 10-year annualised return forecast for US equities in CHF and decomposes the forecast into its components: dividend yield, revenue growth, profit margin change, valuation change and currency impact. The second bar shows a hypothetical alternative scenario to illustrate the extreme circumstances needed for US equities to return 7% over the next decade.

Source: Vanguard calculations, as at 8 November 2024.

IMPORTANT: The projections and other information generated by the VCMM regarding the likelihood of various investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results and are not guarantees of future results. Distribution of return outcomes from the VCMM are derived from 10,000 simulations for each modelled asset class. Simulations are as at 8 November 2024. Results from the model may vary with each use and over time.

While valuations are high and, in our view, will likely fall, the question is when and by how much. There is a growing tension between momentum and overvaluation, leaving the regions with the strongest recent performance more expensive than others.

History shows that, absent an economic or earnings growth shock, equity market returns can continue to defy their valuation gravity in the near term. But, ultimately, high starting valuations will drag long-term returns down and dominate returns as a “fundamental gravity”.

A falling price/earnings ratio is a key component of our long-term US equity return forecast with a median of 3.9% in US dollars, and close to 0% after converting into Swiss Francs. While this may appear cautious, valuations are rarely a good timing tool and there remains a 30% probability for the US to outperform global ex-US equities, though by a narrower margin than in recent years.

Long-term value in non-US equity markets

Looking beyond the US, valuations are more attractive. However, it could be some time before that materialises in higher investment returns, as these economies are likely to be the most exposed to rising global economic and policy risks. This is particularly true for the euro area and emerging markets, where the price/earnings ratio is low but intensifying trade tensions pose a challenge.

Additionally, in many non-US markets, dividends play a bigger role as both a source of income and as a potential performance compounder over the long term. It is important to remember that dividends are a key component of total returns, even in periods of smaller stock price growth.

Compared with last year’s Vanguard economic and market outlook, we expect somewhat lower returns for US equities, with a median 10-year annualised forecast in Swiss Francs of -0.2%. For global equities—which contain a large allocation to the US—we expect returns of around 1.2%. For developed market ex-US and global ex-US equities, we expect returns to be around 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively, reflecting the more attractive valuations outside the US market that we expect to matter in the long term.

Markets outside the US to offer higher long-term expected returns