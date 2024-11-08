Voting day has come and gone in the US. Now is the time to maintain long-term perspective.

Many factors can impact market performance, making it difficult to base investment decisions on a single factor like a presidential election.

Investors should tune out the noise and not attempt to time the market, instead remaining focused on their longer-term investment goals.





Donald Trump has been called the winner of the 2024 US presidential election.

While investors may be tempted to adjust their portfolios in this type of market environment, no one knows how the markets will perform in the short term.

What we do know is that dozens of potential factors can impact the market, making it difficult to base investment decisions on a single factor like a presidential election. In fact, our research has found no meaningful difference between stock market returns in election and non-election years.

Timing the market is futile

Often, timing the market can do more harm than good. Historically, the best and worst trading days have tended to occur close together. In the chart below, the gold bars, which represent the 20 worst trading days, look like mirror images of the green bars, which signify the best trading days. This makes the prospect of successfully timing the market almost impossible.

By trying to time the market, you run the risk of missing out on strong performance, which can seriously hamper long-term investment success.

The best and worst trading days happen close together