    • Voting day has come and gone in the US. Now is the time to maintain long-term perspective.
    • Many factors can impact market performance, making it difficult to base investment decisions on a single factor like a presidential election.
    • Investors should tune out the noise and not attempt to time the market, instead remaining focused on their longer-term investment goals. 



    Donald Trump has been called the winner of the 2024 US presidential election.

    While investors may be tempted to adjust their portfolios in this type of market environment, no one knows how the markets will perform in the short term.  

    What we do know is that dozens of potential factors can impact the market, making it difficult to base investment decisions on a single factor like a presidential election. In fact, our research has found no meaningful difference between stock market returns in election and non-election years.

    Timing the market is futile

    Often, timing the market can do more harm than good. Historically, the best and worst trading days have tended to occur close together. In the chart below, the gold bars, which represent the 20 worst trading days, look like mirror images of the green bars, which signify the best trading days. This makes the prospect of successfully timing the market almost impossible.

    By trying to time the market, you run the risk of missing out on strong performance, which can seriously hamper long-term investment success.

    The best and worst trading days happen close together

    A chart shows that between 1980 and 2024, 13 of the 20 best trading days occurred in years with negative returns and nine of the 20 worst trading days occurred in years with positive returns.

    Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. 

    Sources: Vanguard calculations in CHF, based on data from Refinitiv, as at 1 October 2024.

    Notes: The chart shows daily returns of the MSCI World Price Index from 1 January 1980 to 31 December 1987 and the MSCI AC World Price Index thereafter. The green bars highlight the 20 best trading days since 1 January 1980 and the gold bars highlight the 20 worst trading days since 1 January 1980. The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment, as you cannot invest directly in an index.

    The success of stock markets over the long term isn’t driven by short-term events, but rather by economic growth, interest rates, productivity, innovation and dozens of other variables. 

    Focus on what you can control

    We believe that investors are well-served by our four principles for investing success: have clear and appropriate investment goals; invest in a balanced portfolio of shares and bonds; minimise costs; and maintain perspective and long-term discipline. These principles are timeless – and are especially useful in times such as these.

    By tuning out the noise and maintaining a long-term outlook, investors can keep progressing towards their financial goals.

     

