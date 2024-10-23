As the US presidential election approaches on 5 November, commentators worldwide are closely monitoring the potential implications for financial markets. However, historical data suggests that while elections can stir emotions, they do not significantly impact short-term dynamics in stock markets.

Elections in major economies tend to lead to speculation about what one result might mean compared to another. In some cases, clients may be concerned about the implications of an election result for their investment portfolio.

While US presidential elections are significant and historically important events, election outcomes have little influence on markets. Our research shows that stock market volatility in the build-up and in the immediate aftermath of US presidential elections has historically been minimal—irrespective of the result.

The chart below shows US stock market volatility in the 100 business days leading up to and following each of the 13 presidential elections since 1972. The grey line shows the annualised volatility of the S&P500 since 1971. For most elections (the grey lines) volatility is lower than the historical average. The major exceptions are the 2000 and 2008 elections, which coincided with the collapse of the dot-com bubble (turquoise line) and the global financial crisis (dark green line).

Votes and volatility: US stocks in the months closest to the vote