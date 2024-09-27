Small-capitalisation equities have increasingly been on investors’ minds in recent months, with the valuation discount to the broader market at its highest for 20 years2. With various building blocks available to investors, choosing an appropriate small-cap equity exposure can help to enhance diversification and growth for a global portfolio.



Exposure to small-sized companies, predominantly in developed markets, is often overlooked in favour of larger, more established companies. However, given global small-caps’ risk-adjusted return appeal, coupled with significant valuation discounts, they can be an attractive option for investors looking to enhance their portfolio's performance as stagflation fears dissipate.

Diversification and the mitigation of concentration risk



Core beta equity portfolios have become increasingly concentrated in large-cap stocks in recent years. Including global small-caps in an investment portfolio can help to enhance diversification, as small-cap exposures tend to be less concentrated than large-caps. By more evenly distributing investments across a variety of companies spanning different sectors and countries, adding small-caps to a portfolio can mitigate the impact of volatility in any single market or sector, reducing lopsided valuation risk.

If we compare the MSCI World Index with the MSCI World Small-Cap Index, we can see the high level of diversification small-caps offer, both in terms of reduced top-level concentration and a greater number of index holdings. Consider how the top 10 holdings represent almost 24% of the MSCI World Index, despite the index holding a total of 1,429 constituents3. In the MSCI World Small-Cap Index, however, the top 10 holdings account for only 1.75% of an index with 4,043 constituents in total.

We also see meaningful differences in sector and country weightings between these indices. Comparing the MSCI World Index with the MSCI World Small-Cap Index, the small-cap exposure has a greater weighting to Japan and the UK while having a lower weighting to the US than the large-cap benchmark (although the US is still the largest country exposure in the small-cap index). The small-cap index also has a lower weighting to technology stocks and a greater weighting to industrials and real estate than the large-cap index. The table below offers a full picture of how the small-cap exposure compares, from a net weighting perspective for both countries and sectors, against the MSCI World Index.

Lower US tech weighting, increased Japan exposure

MSCI World Small-Cap Index net of MSCI World Index holdings, by country and sector (net weight, %).