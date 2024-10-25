When rates change, active bond fund managers may alter their approaches to duration and credit risk to adapt to the new era.

The risk profiles of active bond funds may also shift when interest rates are changing, as managers pursue their objective of outperforming their benchmarks.

Investors should be aware of the risks that active bond managers take in different rate environments and make sure to consider these risks as part of their regular investment review process.

Interest rates have changed dramatically since 2022. As a result, investors may find that risk profiles in active bond funds also shift as active managers pursue their objective of outperforming their benchmarks in new rate environments. That makes this historic period of interest rate moves a smart time for investors to check the risk profiles of their bond funds.

We expect interest rates to remain relatively high compared with those since the 2008 global financial crisis, even if the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and other central banks continue to cut interest rates as expected. It marks a major change from the low-interest-rate environment that investors experienced from 2008 through to 2022, when it was likely that fund managers increased their credit risk exposure to “reach for yield”.

Then, between early 2022 and late 2023, investors experienced sharp rate increases - including the largest rise in the 10-year US Treasury rate since 1981.

When rates change, funds’ investment objectives remain the same, but fund managers may alter their approaches to duration and credit risk to adapt to the new era. Just because an investor holds the same fund, it doesn’t mean risk exposures remain static. Investors should keep an eye on the impact that changes to interest rates can have on a fund manager’s duration and credit strategies.

Credit risk and duration risk tend to diverge

We analysed the risk profiles of actively-managed US bond funds relative to their benchmarks, based on fund-level monthly returns from 1990 to 2023. The results suggest that the relative credit risk of actively-managed bond funds decreases as rates rise. Interestingly, we found that the active funds’ relative duration risk was only statistically significant when rates were in the highest quintile over the time period (4.7%-6.1%).

When rates are lower, credit risk in active bond funds can be higher