Heavily followed labour-market measures, such as the unemployment rate, can obscure the sources of increases in unemployment. Because the job-loss rate focuses on demand, and reduced demand is a more worrisome economic signal than increased supply, the job-loss rate is a good barometer. It measures the probability of a worker becoming unemployed in any given month.

With nearly 162 million workers on US payrolls, even a 0.1 percentage point rise in the job-loss rate would translate to nearly 162,000 additional workers becoming unemployed, which can have knock-on effects for consumer activity. The job-loss rate stood at 1.07% in September 2024, up from 0.91% eight months earlier but still well below its historical average of 1.36%, suggesting the US economy remains well-positioned entering 2025.

Monthly probability of a US worker becoming unemployed