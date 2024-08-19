Notes: “Full history” refers to the period from January 1871 to March 2024. “Electricity” refers to the period from December 1921 to March 1930. “Personal computer and internet” refers to the period from March 1992 (after the early 1990s recession) to December 1999. “Covid-19 era” refers to the period from March 2020 to March 2024. The bar “Required to return to fair value in three years” represents the required annualised earnings growth rate for the cyclically adjusted price/earnings ratio to revert to a fair value of 23.8 by December 2027, assuming an annualised S&P 500 Index price increase of 5% and inflation at 2%.

Sources: Vanguard calculations, based on data from Robert Shiller.

“Growing out” of the overvaluation requires earnings to grow at roughly 40% per year. With profit margins close to record highs, most of a hypothetical 40% annualised profits jump would have to come from soaring corporate revenues. But slowing economic growth precludes soaring sales. My team’s forecast of US economic growth in 2025 is 1%–1.5%, which would be down from our expectation of 2% growth this year.

Human intelligence remains irreplaceable

The promise of AI is real. Our research suggests that the odds of an AI-driven surge in labour productivity are between 45% and 55%. In that scenario, we believe the US economy would grow at a real (inflation-adjusted) annualised rate of about 3.1% between 2028 and 2040. The intervening years reflect the need for additional investments in the technology and time for them to pay off.

At the same time, we see meaningful risk—a 30% to 40% chance—that AI produces more modest benefits that are insufficient to overcome ever-larger government deficits driven by age-related spending. In that case, long-term economic growth might reach only about 1% per year.

Investors looking to connect the dots between the current level of share prices, probable levels of economic activity and the widespread enthusiasm for AI would be well-advised to temper any expectations that economic growth and corporate profits are set for near-term acceleration. Instead, as ever, they’d be well-served to apply good sense in building and maintaining well-diversified portfolios that reflect their tolerance for risk and their investment horizons. Given growth rates, they should also be prepared to endure periodic downturns that would push stock prices closer to their fair values.

1 See, for example, Goldman Sachs’ Gen AI: Too Much Spend, Too Little Benefit? (June 2024).

2 Our fair-value CAPE uses the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index as a proxy for the market. It is defined as the price level of the index divided by the 10-year average of the real (inflation-adjusted) aggregate earnings of the index’s constituent companies. Our fair-value adjustment also considers the changing levels of market interest rates.