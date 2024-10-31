Notes: The chart shows the statistical coefficient measuring the sensitivity of inflation to changes in wage growth. For core inflation, we use the Bank of Japan’s preferred core inflation measure, which excludes volatile energy and fresh food prices.

Sources: Vanguard calculations using data as of 31 March 2024, from CEIC, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

The rebound in prices doesn’t appear to be just another false start. Private consumption is now driving demand as real wage growth turns positive, suggesting a true structural change is more likely than a one-off shock. And, with Japan’s shrinking and aging population, upward pressure on wage growth looks likely to continue.

Large Japanese companies are expected to increase wages by more than 5% this year after annual wage negotiations. Japanese consumers have among the highest savings rates in the world but they, too, will spend if they have surplus wages. In addition, inflation on the services side is stickier, so this is more of a permanent change.

Rising rates likely ahead

With inflation rising, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) ended its negative interest-rate policy earlier this year, modestly raising rates while easing its monthly bond-buying programme.

The BOJ will likely continue to normalise its monetary policy, albeit cautiously. BOJ policy will depend not just on inflation but also on the currency exchange rate and the state of capital markets. If the yen weakens relative to the US dollar and capital markets are stable, more rate hikes are likely. If the yen strengthens too sharply or the markets become too turbulent, the BOJ could reduce the pace of rate hikes or even cease them altogether.

Vanguard’s baseline forecast is for an additional policy rate increase of 25 basis points this year, with two more quarter-point hikes in 2025. This is contrary to the view of markets, which are pricing in smaller rate increases.

Yen may get closer to fair value

According to our proprietary model, the fundamentals of the long-term relationship between the yen and the US dollar have remained stable. Cyclical fluctuations have been the result of actions by central banks on both sides of the Pacific. Those fluctuations should normalise as policy normalises from opposite ends of the spectrum.

Yen likely to return towards fair value as policy rates converge