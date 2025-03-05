Navigating a new era for investing

Join us in October for a live, interactive event exploring the transformative shifts reshaping equity and fixed income markets. Bringing together some of Vanguard’s most senior global thought leaders, we will showcase our latest research, insights and perspectives, including:

Macro and market insights on the forces redefining the global economy.

How AI could shape our approach to investing.

A fixed income market deep-dive into emerging opportunities and risks.

Discover how to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving investment landscape.

Agenda

  • Arrival and coffee​

    11:00–11:15 CET

  • Welcome​

    11:15–11:20 CET 

    Speaker: Roger Bootz, Head of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Managing Officer

  • Megatrends and markets: Uncovering the truth beyond the noise

    11:20–12:20 CET 

    Speaker: Joe Davis, Global Chief Economist

  • Investment panel: Fixed income deep-dive

    12:20–13:00 CET 

    Speakers: Geoff Parish, European Head of Investment Management Group and Ales Koutny, Head of International Rates  

    Moderator: Kelly Gemmell, Head of Fixed Income Product

  • Lunch and Networking

    13:00 CET

Special guest: Joe Davis

Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D. + ' ' + Global Chief Economist, Vanguard
Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D.

Global Chief Economist, Vanguard

Profile

Joe Davis, PhD, is a principal and Vanguard's chief economist. He is also global head of Vanguard Investment Strategy Group, whose investment research and client-facing team conducts research on portfolio construction, develops the firm's economic and market outlook and helps oversee the firm's asset allocation strategies for both institutional and individual investors. In addition, Mr. Davis is a member of the senior portfolio management team for Vanguard Fixed Income Group. Mr. Davis frequently presents at various investment forums and has published studies on a variety of macroeconomic and investment topics in leading academic journals. Mr. Davis earned a PhD in economics at Duke University.

Megatrends and markets: Uncovering the truth beyond the noise

Joe Davis outlines his latest views on the macro environment today against the backdrop of a fast-changing market and policy landscape.

He also dives into the major forces – such as AI – likely to affect markets as well as transform the economy and society as a whole.   

""
""
""

Read our expert publications

Mar 5, 2025 3 min

AI, productivity and the future of work

The impacts of artificial intelligence could lead to the most rapid productivity and economic growth in a generation.
Feb 4, 2025 3 min

Look at the bigger equity picture: AI beyond tech

AI has been a pivotal force in markets in recent years, but it may not be wise for investors to focus solely on tech stocks for outperformance.
Sep 24, 2024 3 min

Economic payoff of AI is coming – but it’s not here yet

Despite the long-term potential of artificial intelligence (AI), it will be many years before it realises its full potential.
May 5, 2024 4 min

AI and demographics: the economic tug of war

The economic future is unlikely to look like the recent past. Artificial intelligence or demographics will drive change.

“Whether the effects of artificial intelligence on productivity prevail, or fiscal deficits continue to dominate, there is an 80 percent likelihood our economic and financial future looks fundamentally different going forward.”

Joe Davis

Global Chief Economist, Vanguard

""
""

Venue details

Kunsthaus Zürich, Chipperfield Bau 
Heimplatz 5 
8001 Zurich  

A museum for art and the public 
David Chipperfield’s design, a clear geometric volume flooded with light, lends aesthetically elegant form, landmark status and tremendous appeal to the Zürcher Kunstgesellschaft’s idea of a museum for the 21st century.  

Together with the existing Kunsthaus building it constitutes Switzerland’s largest art museum. The extension opened in autumn 2021. The project is distinguished by four core elements: its focus on art of the 1960s and later, the Emil Bührle Collection, medium-sized temporary exhibitions, and its central entrance hall, a new form of public space in which to experience art.

The New Kunsthaus is a gateway to the world of art, in all its rich and varied forms. It reflects and shapes contemporary trends and builds on the existing strengths that make the Kunsthaus Zürich collection unique. With a series of greatly enhanced facilities, it opens up a vibrant public space in the heart of Zurich.
 

Read more
""

Megatrends

Quantifying the impact of long-term shifts in technology, demographics, globalisation and more to understand how they could shape markets and investing in the years ahead.

Explore megatrends
""