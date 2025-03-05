Venue details

Kunsthaus Zürich, Chipperfield Bau

Heimplatz 5

8001 Zurich



A museum for art and the public

David Chipperfield’s design, a clear geometric volume flooded with light, lends aesthetically elegant form, landmark status and tremendous appeal to the Zürcher Kunstgesellschaft’s idea of a museum for the 21st century.



Together with the existing Kunsthaus building it constitutes Switzerland’s largest art museum. The extension opened in autumn 2021. The project is distinguished by four core elements: its focus on art of the 1960s and later, the Emil Bührle Collection, medium-sized temporary exhibitions, and its central entrance hall, a new form of public space in which to experience art.

The New Kunsthaus is a gateway to the world of art, in all its rich and varied forms. It reflects and shapes contemporary trends and builds on the existing strengths that make the Kunsthaus Zürich collection unique. With a series of greatly enhanced facilities, it opens up a vibrant public space in the heart of Zurich.

