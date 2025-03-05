Join us in October for a live, interactive event exploring the transformative shifts reshaping equity and fixed income markets. Bringing together some of Vanguard’s most senior global thought leaders, we will showcase our latest research, insights and perspectives, including:
Macro and market insights on the forces redefining the global economy.
How AI could shape our approach to investing.
A fixed income market deep-dive into emerging opportunities and risks.
Discover how to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving investment landscape.
11:00–11:15 CET
11:15–11:20 CET
Speaker: Roger Bootz, Head of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Managing Officer
11:20–12:20 CET
Speaker: Joe Davis, Global Chief Economist
12:20–13:00 CET
Speakers: Geoff Parish, European Head of Investment Management Group and Ales Koutny, Head of International Rates
Moderator: Kelly Gemmell, Head of Fixed Income Product
13:00 CET
Global Chief Economist, Vanguard
Joe Davis, PhD, is a principal and Vanguard's chief economist. He is also global head of Vanguard Investment Strategy Group, whose investment research and client-facing team conducts research on portfolio construction, develops the firm's economic and market outlook and helps oversee the firm's asset allocation strategies for both institutional and individual investors. In addition, Mr. Davis is a member of the senior portfolio management team for Vanguard Fixed Income Group. Mr. Davis frequently presents at various investment forums and has published studies on a variety of macroeconomic and investment topics in leading academic journals. Mr. Davis earned a PhD in economics at Duke University.
Joe Davis outlines his latest views on the macro environment today against the backdrop of a fast-changing market and policy landscape.
He also dives into the major forces – such as AI – likely to affect markets as well as transform the economy and society as a whole.
“Whether the effects of artificial intelligence on productivity prevail, or fiscal deficits continue to dominate, there is an 80 percent likelihood our economic and financial future looks fundamentally different going forward.”
Global Chief Economist, Vanguard
Kunsthaus Zürich, Chipperfield Bau
Heimplatz 5
8001 Zurich
A museum for art and the public
David Chipperfield’s design, a clear geometric volume flooded with light, lends aesthetically elegant form, landmark status and tremendous appeal to the Zürcher Kunstgesellschaft’s idea of a museum for the 21st century.
Together with the existing Kunsthaus building it constitutes Switzerland’s largest art museum. The extension opened in autumn 2021. The project is distinguished by four core elements: its focus on art of the 1960s and later, the Emil Bührle Collection, medium-sized temporary exhibitions, and its central entrance hall, a new form of public space in which to experience art.
The New Kunsthaus is a gateway to the world of art, in all its rich and varied forms. It reflects and shapes contemporary trends and builds on the existing strengths that make the Kunsthaus Zürich collection unique. With a series of greatly enhanced facilities, it opens up a vibrant public space in the heart of Zurich.