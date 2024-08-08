In an environment marked by uncertainty, investors would be well served to ensure their portfolios are sufficiently diversified to guard against potential volatility.

For investors with exposure to euro area government bonds, adding an allocation to euro investment-grade corporate bonds can help to balance portfolios and enhance income.

Euro corporate bonds allow investors to capture term premium while diversifying across maturities, geographies and sectors.

A shifting macro backdrop has created uncertainty for investors

We have seen a dramatic shift in investor expectations. A year ago, many investors believed that a global recession was coming and high interest rates would hinder the real economy. By the end of 2023, with economies looking healthy, the potential of a soft-landing scenario became the new consensus as it seemed central banks would soon be able to cut interest rates without triggering a recession.

Fast forward to today and expectations have shifted again. Rather than a discussion of when and how quickly we might see rate cuts, investors now wonder whether some central banks will be able to cut rates at all in 2024. This is especially the case in the US, where above-target inflation has persisted. Consequently, the market now expects the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut rates perhaps only a couple times this year – or not at all.

Things are different in the euro area, where economic growth is not as strong as in the US. Given this backdrop, the European Central Bank (ECB) cut rates in June, diverging from the Fed and the Bank of England. Such a divergence is not unprecedented. The question of how far the ECB might deviate from other major central banks has introduced further uncertainty for investors to navigate.

Dealing with a higher-for-longer interest-rate environment

In a higher-for-longer interest-rate environment, traditional lower-risk investments like euro area government bonds may not offer attractive returns relative to the term risk involved. As central banks maintain elevated rates in their bid to control inflation, yield curves have remained inverted, meaning longer-term bonds have lower yields than shorter-term ones. This scenario has encouraged investors to seek alternatives that can offer better risk-adjusted returns.

Euro corporate bonds, particularly in the investment-grade (IG) category, emerge as a compelling complement to euro area bonds. Not only do euro IG corporate bonds provide a positive term premium, especially at longer maturities, but their consistent credit premium across the curve (as the chart below shows) makes them an attractive choice for investors looking to enhance their portfolio yield in a challenging interest-rate environment. Additionally, the diversification and quality of euro IG corporate bonds can help mitigate the volatility and risks associated with prolonged periods of uncertainty.

Where is Europe’s credit premium amid current uncertainty?

European yield curves: euro government bonds vs. investment-grade corporate bonds