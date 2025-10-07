11:00–11:15 CET
11:15–11:20 CET
Speaker: Jonathan, Decurtins, Head of Wholesale Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Managing Officer
11:20–12:20 CET
Speaker: Joe Davis, Global Chief Economist
12:20–13:00 CET
Speakers: Geoff Parish, European Head of Investment Management Group and Ales Koutny, Head of International Rates
Moderator: Kelly Gemmell, Head of Fixed Income Product
13:00 CET
Investment risk information
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Important Information
This is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to or relied upon by, retail investors.
The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.
The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.
This event is hosted by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.