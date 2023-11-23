  • Product type

    Asset class

    Management style

    Important documents
    Invest with us

  • Product types

    Sustainability

    Asset classes

  • Insights

    Vanguard outlook 2024Vanguard outlook 2024

  • ETF education centre

    Events & webinarsEvents & webinars
  • Vanguard 360
  • About us
    • On demand 10:00am CET

    ESG ratings and investments returns: ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎is there a connection?

    Thursday, 23 November, 2023
    Watch on-demand
    On demand 10:00am CET

    ESG ratings and investments returns: ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎is there a connection?

    Thursday, 23 November, 2023
    Watch on-demand

    Many investment products now consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings, either in the initial construction, or in the management process. Yet, the implications of doing so are still not so well understood across the industry.

    In this webinar, Dr. Jan-Carl Plagge, Head of ESG Research, Vanguard Europe, joins moderator Fabian Behnke, Head of Strategic Accounts Germany, Vanguard Europe, to examine the impact of considering E, S and G ratings on risk and return.

    This event is hosted by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited.

    Speaker

    Dr. Jan-Carl Plagge + ' ' + Head of ESG Research, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe
    Dr. Jan-Carl Plagge

    Head of ESG Research, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe

    Moderator

    Fabian Behnke + ' ' + Head of Strategic Accounts Germany, Vanguard Europe
    Fabian Behnke

    Head of Strategic Accounts Germany, Vanguard Europe

    Our approach to ESG

    We think about environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in the context of delivering long-term value to our investors and helping them to meet their objectives.

    Find out more

    Related articles

    Jul 15, 2024 5 min

    Better quality beta: The case for ESG USD corporates

    Is there an exposure that meets the needs of USD corporate bond investors while also aligning with ESG considerations? We think the answer is yes.
    Nov 16, 2023 3 min

    Is there a link between ESG ratings and investment returns?

    Many investment products consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings, either at the initial construction phase or as part of the ongoing management process. But what are the investment implications of using ESG ratings?
    Sep 17, 2023 4 min

    What's the impact of ESG funds on a portfolio?

    Andreas Zingg, Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, Vanguard Europe, explains why the risk and return characteristics are different for ESG building blocks – and how advisers can take this into account when constructing portfolios for clients with ESG preferences.
    Aug 22, 2022

    Reasons to consider exclusionary ESG indexing

    Fong Yee Chan, head of ESG strategy, Vanguard Europe, explores the features of the exclusionary indexing approach to ESG investing.

    Investment risk information

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Important Information

    This document is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to or relied upon by retail investors.

    The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.

    The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.

    This event is hosted by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited.

    Issued in EEA by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland.

    Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.

    Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

    © 2023 Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. All rights reserved. 

    © 2023 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved. 

    © 2023 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.