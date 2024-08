Fail to plan, plan to fail

Investors without a plan often construct portfolios by evaluating the merits of each investment or fund individually. If the evaluation is positive, they add the investment to their portfolio, often without considering whether it fits.

Common mistakes include buying funds with good recent performance in the hope that it will continue, or trying to time market peaks and troughs and buy and sell at exactly the right time.

Focus on your goals

Collecting top-performing funds and trying to time markets can result in a portfolio that contains more risk than you’re willing to take, or a portfolio with little chance of achieving your investing goals.

You can avoid this mistake by working through your current situation and setting some reasonable goals, along with a plan based on your unique circumstances. Below you can find some of the items that such a plan may include.