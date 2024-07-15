  • Product type

    The graph below illustrates the potential impact of costs on an investment of CHF 10,000 over a 30-year period. (This hypothetical example does not represent any particular investment.) The graph assumes 6% average growth per annum which is compounded year on year. As this shows, fund expenses of 0.3% compared to 1.2% could potentially lead to savings of CHF 11,943 over a 30-year period. Understanding the impact of costs on long-term returns is a key step towards investment success.

    It is important to note that cost is not the only factor. This example assumes growth of 6%, but in reality, returns may vary and you may get a lower return from a fund with lower investment costs.

    Growth of a CHF 10,000 initial investment over a 30-year period, assuming 6% growth per annum.

    This hypothetical example assumes an investment of CHF 10,000 over 30 years. Annual compounding is used for both the assumption of 6% average growth per annum and the investment costs. Costs are applied to average annual growth of 6% for each year. As it is hypothetical, this example does not represent any particular investment. Source: Vanguard.

    Key points

    Investors have no control over the markets, but they can control how much they pay for their investments. They should make use of this leverage, because every Swiss Franc in costs and fees is detrimental to returns.

    Cost-efficient investments have an davantage over more expensive alternatives and can generate higher returns easier. When it comes to investing, a higher price does not necessarily indicate higher quality.

    Principle 1: Define your goals

    We believe that successful investing begins by setting measurable and attainable investment goals and developing a plan for reaching those goals. Keeping this plan on track means evaluating progress on a regular, ongoing basis.

    Principle 2: Keeping a balance

    There’s no reward without risk. This familiar lore is as true of investing as it is of anything else in life. You can’t control what happens in the markets, but understanding the historical patterns of equities and bonds can help you handle risk in your own portfolio and select the balance of investments that is right for you.

    Principle 4: Maintain discipline

    Although the asset allocation decision is one of the cornerstones of any investment strategy, it only works if you stick to it over time and through varying market environments.

