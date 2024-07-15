  • Product type

    Achieving long-term financial goals means accepting the trade-off between risk and reward and appreciating the historical characteristics of different types of investments.

    Equities, over the last 20 years, have offered higher long-term returns than bonds, but they’ve also typically carried more short-term risk. The right mix of equities and bonds will depend on how much risk you’re willing to take to achieve an expected return – which depends on why you’re investing and when you need your money. But always remember that the value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and you may get back less than you invested.

    The graph below shows the risk/return trade off for equities and bonds. While equities have had some much bigger gains in many years, they have also suffered much bigger losses. Our personal circumstances are unique to us. Everyone is different, so you need to think about how much investment risk you are willing and able to take and still sleep at night.

    Always remember that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested. The performance of an index is not the exact representation of any particular investment. As you cannot invest directly into an index, the performance shown in this table does not include the costs of investing in the relevant index. Basis of performance NAV to NAV with gross income reinvested. Time period observed: 29 December 2000 to 31 December 2023. Source: Bloomberg, as at 31 December 2023. Indices used: Bonds: Bloomberg Global Aggregate Total Return, hedged in pounds sterling. Let's look at equities. FTSE All-World Total Return, in pounds sterling.

    Diversification: a broad mix can reduce risk

    In order to reduce your risk, you need to diversify – that is, spread your portfolio across a broad mix of assets. Diversifying your portfolio can help smooth out returns through market ups and downs because returns from better-performing investments help offset returns from those that aren’t performing so well.

    Key points

    A robust investment strategy is based on a broadly diversified portfolio suitable for the investment objectives. Investors can manage risks and limit volatility by broadly diversifying their investments across markets, regions and sectors.

    Realistic return expectations and a good understanding of your own risk tolerance are important considerations. Always remember: The greater the potential returns on an investment, the greater the risks and possible fluctuations in value.

    Other principles

    Principle 1: Define your goals

    We believe that successful investing begins by setting measurable and attainable investment goals and developing a plan for reaching those goals. Keeping this plan on track means evaluating progress on a regular, ongoing basis.

    Principle 3: Control costs

    Whatever investments you choose, you increase your chance of outperformance by focusing on those with lower fund costs. That’s because the lower the charges, the more you get to keep of any return the funds achieve. Remember that fund costs are incurred regardless of fund performance.

    Principle 4: Maintain discipline

    Although the asset allocation decision is one of the cornerstones of any investment strategy, it only works if you stick to it over time and through varying market environments.

