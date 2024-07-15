Getting the balance right

Achieving long-term financial goals means accepting the trade-off between risk and reward and appreciating the historical characteristics of different types of investments.

Equities, over the last 20 years, have offered higher long-term returns than bonds, but they’ve also typically carried more short-term risk. The right mix of equities and bonds will depend on how much risk you’re willing to take to achieve an expected return – which depends on why you’re investing and when you need your money. But always remember that the value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and you may get back less than you invested.

The graph below shows the risk/return trade off for equities and bonds. While equities have had some much bigger gains in many years, they have also suffered much bigger losses. Our personal circumstances are unique to us. Everyone is different, so you need to think about how much investment risk you are willing and able to take and still sleep at night.