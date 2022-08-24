Opportunities in emerging market bonds

Recent inflation in emerging markets has been more supply driven than in developed markets. This makes EM inflation more likely to fall when supply-side pressures abate.

We believe that the peak in EM inflation is near and the resulting disinflation will create attractive buying opportunities.

As a result, local emerging markets rates are starting to look attractive.

Patient investors are likely to be rewarded as we expect yields to rally—that is, decline—in emerging markets (EM). That’s the key finding of Higher inflation is creating an opportunity in emerging markets, an analysis produced by experts from Vanguard’s Fixed Income Group.

Reasons for optimism

The authors cite two major reasons why they think the peak in EM inflation is near and why the resulting disinflation1 will create attractive buying opportunities.

In general, central banks in emerging markets have been proactively hiking. And market prices anticipate a good deal of rates hikes over and above what central banks have delivered.

Notes: Data are as of 1 August 2022. Priced-in hikes reflect the difference between current policy rate and 1-year forward implied policy rate. A basis points equals 1/100 of a percentage point.

Sources: Vanguard and Bloomberg, as at 29 July 2022.

While the authors do not attempt to pinpoint the peak in inflation, they believe that local emerging markets rates are starting to look attractive.

We believe that our active fixed income teams have a strong process in place to seek opportunities in long-duration EM local bonds when the trend decisively turns, and we think that we are close to this point.

1 Disinflation is a reduction in the rate of inflation.