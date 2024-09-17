Sarang Kulkarni is the lead portfolio manager for our active Global Credit and Pan-European Corporate strategies.

Prior to joining Vanguard, Sarang worked at Schroders Investment Management where he was the co-lead manager for a range of global credit funds invested in opportunities in investment grade, high yield and emerging market debt. As part of his role, Sarang worked closely with analysts, strategists and portfolio managers across the globe.

Before Schroders, Sarang was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Aerion Fund Management, the principal investment manager to the British Gas Pension Scheme where he was responsible for the scheme’s GBP investment grade portfolio. Sarang also played a key role in the fixed income strategy committee as well as on the cross-asset thematic investment team.

Sarang started his career as a corporate financier in Asia working for Peregrine Capital. He moved to London in 1998 to work with Andersen Corporate Finance. During that time, Sarang was responsible for creating several innovative debt financing solutions for the Infrastructure, Utilities and Acquisition Financing sectors.

Sarang is a CFA Charterholder and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta, and a Bachelors' degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Mumbai. Having lived and worked on three different continents, Sarang is a keen traveler, very curious about local cultures – especially the cuisines!