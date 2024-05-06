Join Joe Davis, Vanguard Global Chief Economist, as he discusses how a tug-of-war between AI and fiscal deficits could shape our economic and financial future and, in the nearer term, the outlook for the global economy and central bank policy – as well as the implications for investors across different asset classes.
The webinar sessions will be conducted in English.
Long-term trends and our new Megatrends forecasting framework
The key themes for European portfolio constructors
The outlook for the global economy and central bank policy
Global Chief Economist and Global Head of the Investment Strategy Group
Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D., is Vanguard’s global chief economist and global head of the Investment Strategy Group. He leads a global 75-person research organization that is responsible for Vanguard’s thought leadership agenda as well as the development and oversight of the firm’s investment methodologies and models.
Joe chairs the firm’s Strategic Asset Allocation Committee, which governs multi-asset-class investment solutions, and he is a member of the Senior Investment Committee for Vanguard’s Fixed Income Group. He also holds roles on global advice and product committees.
Joe is a frequent keynote speaker, has published white papers in leading academic and practitioner journals, and currently serves on the editorial board of The Journal of Portfolio Management and the Journal of Fixed Income. Previously, Joe has been one of few nonacademic researchers ever to be recognized as a Research Fellow by the National Bureau of Economic Research for his contributions to our understanding of U.S. business cycles.
Joe earned his B.A. summa cum laude from Saint Joseph’s University, earned his M.A. and Ph.D. in economics at Duke University, and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Head of Italy and Southern Europe, Vanguard Europe
Simone Rosti is the Country Head for Italy, he joined Vanguard in June 2018 and is responsible for setting up, developing and growing the Vanguard ETF, index and active funds business in Italy. Simone joined from UBS Asset Management where he was Head of Passive & ETF Sales for Europe since January 2017.
He joined UBS in 2012 as Head of ETFs Italy as well as Southern Europe since 2015. Previously Simone worked for iShares/BlackRock as Senior Sales for the Italian market and as Head of Marketing from 2007 until 2012 (based in London from 2007 until 2010). Before that he worked in the Italian asset management industry since 2002.
Simone holds a MSc in Political Science and International Relations from Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore di Milano.
